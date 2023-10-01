Manchester United are said to have "genuine interest" in Roma striker Tammy Abraham if they are unable to secure the signing of Napoli's Victor Osimhen this summer.

Bayern Munich say Marcel Sabitzer will cost United £16m as Erik ten Hag ponders a permanent move for the loan hit (both The Sun).

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has shut down talk of an Old Trafford move, saying he wants to fight for a regular role in the team amid fresh links (Daily Mail).

Erik ten Hag is not ruling out a fresh move for Fati’s team-mate Frenkie de Jong in the summer as he prepares to face the Dutchman on Thursday night in the Europa League (The Sun).

United players do not want Mason Greenwood back at the club and still "harbour concerns" about him coming back (The Times).

Liverpool’s Gakpo was spotted breaking one of Jurgen Klopp's rules when he touched the "This is Anfield" sign on Monday night. Klopp previously banned players yet to win a trophy at the club from touching the sign.

The Reds sent a scout to watch Sporting Lisbon's clash with Porto as they eye young centre-half Goncalo Inacio (both Daily Mail).

Arsenal are reportedly trying to steal a march on their rivals by opening transfer talks for wonderkid Vitor Roque (Daily Express).

Tottenham's billionaire owner Joe Lewis wants nearer £4.5bn from any person or group keen on buying the Premier League club.

Aston Villa might listen to offers for World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the summer to help finance another summer rebuild (both Daily Mail).

Southampton's decision to employ Nathan Jones looks set to cost them more than £8m (The Sun).

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly talked with Paris Saint-Germain about a possible deal to sign Neymar during a meeting with Nasser Al-Khelaifi in the French capital earlier this week (Daily Star).

Kylian Mbappe has said that he "shouldn't have come back" and played during the French side’s Champions League first-leg defeat to Bayern Munich (The Athletic).

Inter Miami have been given a major boost in their bold attempt to sign Lionel Messi - with reports in France saying the World Cup winner is unsure about staying in Paris (Daily Mail).

Real Madrid are close to agreeing fresh terms with ex-Manchester City midfielder Brahim Diaz, who is currently out on loan with AC Milan (The Athletic).

Barcelona star Raphinha has admitted he would love for Casemiro to make a controversial transfer move to the Nou Camp.

Barcelona are facing further sanctions which could include docked points and potentially even relegation from La Liga, amid an investigation into payments made to a company belonging to a former referees committee vice president (both Daily Express).