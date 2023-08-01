Despite Declan Rice's strong links to Chelsea, Arsenal are the current favourites to sign West Ham's captain and it could be for a lower fee than Hammers boss David Moyes has suggested. (Daily Express)

Chelsea could turn their attention to compatriot Jude Bellingham, the Blues face competition from across the continent though to secure the Borussia Dortmund midfielder. (Daily Telegraph)

UEFA will not block the bid from Qatar Investment Authority to buy Manchester United. It is expected to be made by the end of the week. (Daily Express)

Though Aston Villa are expecting offers for Emiliano Martinez in the summer, they are under no pressure to sell the World Cup-winning goalkeeper with him contracted until 2027. (Daily Mail)

Jesse Marsch, who guided Leeds to safety last season, has told the Southampton hierarchy he is ready to take the job and repeat the feat. The American boss is reportedly raring to become the Saints' new manager following Nathan Jones' dismissal.

With Alfred Schreuder out of the running to become Leeds boss the Yorkshire club may be forced to appoint an interim manager until end of season. Nuno Espirito Santo and Steven Gerrard are available, but the latter has his reservations. (Both Daily Mail)

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt has hinted Erik ten Hag could join the German club later in his career. (The Sun)

The United States, Mexico and Canada will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup. (The Athletic)

David Beckham's son Romeo made it a Valentine's Day to remember by scoring an injury-time winner for Brentford B. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool fans are taking legal action against UEFA following the trauma they suffered during the Champions League final last year with almost 3,000 set to claim compensation. (Daily Express)