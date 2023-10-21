The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including reports that tech mogul Elon Musk is preparing a £4.5bn takeover bid for Manchester United.
Amidst strong interest from the middle east to takeover Manchester United, Elon Musk is reportedly believed to be interested in making a move for the Red Devils and is preparing a £4.5bn bid.
Reports from Spain suggest that Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are interested in summer moves for Richarlison and Christian Pulisic, respectively. (Both Daily Mail)
Wayne Rooney is believed to be interested in a return to England – the former Manchester United and Everton forward is currently manager of MLS outfit DC United. (The Sun)
Southampton have had positive talks with former Leeds manager Jesse Marsch to become their new manager. (Daily Mirror)
Leeds are considering interim options after ruling out Alfred Schreuder for the role of manager, Nuno Espirito Santo and Steven Gerrard have been linked. (Daily Mail)
David Beckham has been asked to be involved in various rival bids for the ownership of Manchester United. (Daily Telegraph)
Marcel Sabitzer is open to the possibility of staying at Old Trafford beyond this summer. (Daily Mail)
Following the breakdown of relations, PSG are believed to be preparing for the departures of both Lionel Messi and Neymar. (Daily Mirror)
Joel Glazer and Avram Glazer may plan a shock bid to fully take over Manchester United by buying out their four siblings. (The Sun)
Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard is reportedly in talks with US businessman Marc Spiegel about a potential sale and could face legal action after previously agreeing a deal with a rival group. (The Athletic)
Chelsea’s big-money signing of Enzo Fernandez could prove to be a roadblock in Arsenal’s summer move for Declan Rice. (Daily Express)