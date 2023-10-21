Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Paper Musk

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Manchester United, Richarlison, Lionel Messi

By Sporting Life
10:22 · TUE February 14, 2023

The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including reports that tech mogul Elon Musk is preparing a £4.5bn takeover bid for Manchester United.

Amidst strong interest from the middle east to takeover Manchester United, Elon Musk is reportedly believed to be interested in making a move for the Red Devils and is preparing a £4.5bn bid.

Reports from Spain suggest that Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are interested in summer moves for Richarlison and Christian Pulisic, respectively. (Both Daily Mail)

Wayne Rooney is believed to be interested in a return to England – the former Manchester United and Everton forward is currently manager of MLS outfit DC United. (The Sun)

Southampton have had positive talks with former Leeds manager Jesse Marsch to become their new manager. (Daily Mirror)

Leeds are considering interim options after ruling out Alfred Schreuder for the role of manager, Nuno Espirito Santo and Steven Gerrard have been linked. (Daily Mail)

David Beckham has been asked to be involved in various rival bids for the ownership of Manchester United. (Daily Telegraph)

Marcel Sabitzer is open to the possibility of staying at Old Trafford beyond this summer. (Daily Mail)

Champions League who to back Last 16
ALSO READ: Who to back in the Champions League Last 16

Following the breakdown of relations, PSG are believed to be preparing for the departures of both Lionel Messi and Neymar. (Daily Mirror)

Joel Glazer and Avram Glazer may plan a shock bid to fully take over Manchester United by buying out their four siblings. (The Sun)

Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard is reportedly in talks with US businessman Marc Spiegel about a potential sale and could face legal action after previously agreeing a deal with a rival group. (The Athletic)

Chelsea’s big-money signing of Enzo Fernandez could prove to be a roadblock in Arsenal’s summer move for Declan Rice. (Daily Express)

Sporting Life Acca
ALSO READ: Tonight's Sporting Life Acca

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS