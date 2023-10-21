Amidst strong interest from the middle east to takeover Manchester United, Elon Musk is reportedly believed to be interested in making a move for the Red Devils and is preparing a £4.5bn bid.

Reports from Spain suggest that Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are interested in summer moves for Richarlison and Christian Pulisic, respectively. (Both Daily Mail)

Wayne Rooney is believed to be interested in a return to England – the former Manchester United and Everton forward is currently manager of MLS outfit DC United. (The Sun)

Southampton have had positive talks with former Leeds manager Jesse Marsch to become their new manager. (Daily Mirror)

Leeds are considering interim options after ruling out Alfred Schreuder for the role of manager, Nuno Espirito Santo and Steven Gerrard have been linked. (Daily Mail)

David Beckham has been asked to be involved in various rival bids for the ownership of Manchester United. (Daily Telegraph)

Marcel Sabitzer is open to the possibility of staying at Old Trafford beyond this summer. (Daily Mail)