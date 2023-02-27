Fulham v Leeds

Javi Gracia's spell at Elland Road began with a desperately needed win over Southampton at the weekend, and we know he will be taking this competition seriously after guiding Watford to an unlikely final in 2019.

The fact that we're so early into the Gracia era at Leeds may be of benefit to them in this fixture. He needs competitive games to get the squad up to speed with his ideas and ideal way of playing.

We can expect a couple of changes though, with a start for GEORGINIO RUTTER likely. At 10/3, the value is there in taking the Leeds striker to SCORE ANYTIME.

Leeds' club record signing has only started one game following his January arrival - that being the win over Accrington in the last round - but a positive performance off the bench against the Saints may tempt Gracia into giving him an extended spell on the pitch.

After all, he does need to get up to speed with being a starting player. Rodrigo remains sidelined and the huge fee paid by the club wouldn't allow for him being anything other than a name in that starting XI for a crucial part of the campaign.

It's hard to judge him from his time at Leeds, but he's shown his quality for Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. Last season brought eight goals despite only starting 13 games, with an average of 0.37 xG/95.

Score prediction: Fulham 2-2 Leeds (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)

Odds correct at 1535 GMT (27/02/23)