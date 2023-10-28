Manchester City could make a move for Josko Gvardiol, the RB Leipzig centre-back, if Pep Guardiola decides to shake up his defence this summer (The Times).

There could be an outgoing at the Etihad though, as Paris Saint-Germain have revived their interest in Bernardo Silva, but City have not given up hope of trying to persuade the 28-year-old playmaker to stay (The Times).

That comes as Chelsea have beaten Manchester United to the signing of Ecuadorian wonderkid Kendry Paez in a £20m deal (Daily Mirror).

In a sort of relation to United, Graham Potter is interested in the Nice vacancy after holding talks with the club owned by Ineos chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Daily Mirror).

At Arsenal, Aaron Ramsdale has doubled his wages to about £120,000 a week by signing a new contract, with Martin Odegaard also set to be offered a lucrative long-term deal (The Times).