Monday's Paper Talk

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Josko Gvardiol, Bernardo Silva, Lionel Messi

By Sporting Life
09:18 · FRI May 19, 2023

The latest rumours and gossip from Friday's back pages, including Manchester City's interest in a defender.

Manchester City could make a move for Josko Gvardiol, the RB Leipzig centre-back, if Pep Guardiola decides to shake up his defence this summer (The Times).

There could be an outgoing at the Etihad though, as Paris Saint-Germain have revived their interest in Bernardo Silva, but City have not given up hope of trying to persuade the 28-year-old playmaker to stay (The Times).

That comes as Chelsea have beaten Manchester United to the signing of Ecuadorian wonderkid Kendry Paez in a £20m deal (Daily Mirror).

In a sort of relation to United, Graham Potter is interested in the Nice vacancy after holding talks with the club owned by Ineos chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Daily Mirror).

At Arsenal, Aaron Ramsdale has doubled his wages to about £120,000 a week by signing a new contract, with Martin Odegaard also set to be offered a lucrative long-term deal (The Times).

Adam Phillips celebrates a goal for Barnsley
Tottenham have emerged as surprise contenders to sign Edouard Mendy in Chelsea's summer clear-out (The Sun).

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jnr will cash in on his superstar status this summer with a new mega-money contract with the Spanish club - and is looking to match Erling Haaland's £20m-a-year boot deal (Daily Mail).

The American investment company, 777 Partners, have firmed up their interest in Everton, although the club's owner, Farhad Moshiri, is continuing his negotiations with other potential investors (The Times).

And finally on Thursday, Lionel Messi has reportedly been offered £87m more by Al Hilal to join the club over the summer as the Saudi Arabian side seek to see off competition from Barcelona (Daily Express).

