Casemiro paper talk

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Jim Ratcliffe, Sandro Tonali, Andy Robertson

By Sporting Life
10:17 · WED October 18, 2023

The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including reports of Jim Ratcliffe's criticism of Manchester United's Casemiro signing.

OGC Nice owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly questioned Manchester United's transfer policy when visiting the club in March, underlining the Casemiro deal in particular. (The Guardian)

The United hierarchy is reportedly unlikely to make a final decision on Sir Jim Ratcliffe's 25 per cent purchase of the club when they meet on Thursday, with a deal more likely to be rubber-stamped in a fortnight's time. (Daily Telegraph)

Liverpool are reportedly waiting eagerly on the results of a scan that could decide whether fullback Andy Robertson needs surgery which could sideline him for up to four months. (The Times)

Newcastle United are reportedly braced for summer signing Sandro Tonali to be handed a significant playing ban as part of the investigation into illegal betting in Italy. (Daily Telegraph)

Paolo Di Canio has revealed that he turned down the chance to become Roberto Mancini's assistant with the Saudi Arabia national side. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle will not entertain any approaches for sporting director Dan Ashworth, with Manchester United reportedly linked with an approach for him as part of a dressing room overhaul. (The Independent)

David Raya is reportedly already eyeing his next move, just two months after being loaned out to Arsenal by Brentford. (The Sun)

Manchester United have reportedly told academy graduate Mason Greenwood that he has no future at Old Trafford, regardless of how well he does during the loan spell at Getafe. (Daily Star)

Chelsea's senior defender Thiago Silva is remaining tight-lipped on his future amid reports of a Stamford Bridge exit that could see him join Fluminense. (Daily Express)

Celtic are reportedly considering a move for Real Madrid keeper Andriy Lunin, with a view for a long-term replacement for Joe Hart. (Daily Record)

Rangers are reportedly set to appoint a new director of football in the coming days. (Scottish Sun)

Jude Bellingham celebrates an England goal
Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

