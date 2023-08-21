Mason Greenwood: Manchester United striker to leave club after internal investigation

Greenwood, 21, was arrested in January 2022 amid allegations surrounding material published online.

Charges including attempted rape and assault were dropped in February 2023.

The club began a six-month internal investigation following the dropping of charges and an announcement of the results was delayed from the start of the Premier League season amid protests and strong debate.

The club said in a statement on Monday: "All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United.

"It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome."

Greenwood's last appearance came in January 2022, in United's 1-0 Premier League win over West Ham.