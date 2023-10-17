Transfer rumours and football gossip: Jobe Bellingham, Real Madrid

Newcastle have reportedly been told that Sandro Tonali will be free to face Crystal Palace when the Premier League returns this weekend despite his involvement in an Italian betting probe. (The Sun)

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are considering their options for a new sporting director should they decide to move on from Jorg Schmadtke at the end of the season. (Athletic)

Real Madrid scouted Jude Bellingham's younger brother Jobe when he featured for England's U19 side against Montenegro last week. (The Sun)

Italy's betting scandal is focused on more than 40 players with high-profile names including Newcastle's Tonali and Aston Villa's Nicolo Zaniolo just among the first names to be released as part of the investigation. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United senior staff have been left stunned by the takeover U-turn. (The Sun)

Former Southampton and Tottenham recruitment guru Paul Mitchell is a potential candidate to become part of Manchester United's backroom team if Sir Jim Ratcliffe's purchase of a minority stake in the club is completed. (TalkSport)

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's plan for a radical overhaul of Manchester United's football department will be welcomed by manager Erik ten Hag according to Old Trafford sources. (Daily Mail)

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto could be the next of Lionel Messi's former team-mates to join him at Inter Miami - he is weighing up his options for next summer when his contract expires. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea fear summer signing Romeo Lavia will not be able to make his first-team debut until December as his ankle injury remains an issue. (Daily Mail)

Former Blues loanee Joao Felix says he is comfortable with his form since joining Barcelona in the summer and has admitted he struggled to achieve anything like it during his time with Atletico Madrid or Chelsea. (Daily Mail)

Ex-Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has confirmed he turned down a lucrative offer to coach in Saudi Arabia and wants to try "an experience in Rome or Napoli one day". (Goal)

And finishing on the managerial front too, Steven Davis and Alex Rae are candidates to remain on Rangers' coaching staff as Philippe Clement wants someone with a "deep understanding" of the club by his side. (Scottish Sun)