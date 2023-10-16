England vs Italy betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Harry Kane to score anytime at 13/10 (General)
A game that, on the surface, looks like it could have a significant impact on England's chances of progression. The fact is that Gareth Southgate's side are basically there when it comes to a spot at next summer's tournament.
Even with a defeat here, the Three Lions' two remaining fixtures after are against North Macedonia and Malta. Of course, the sooner they secure their place the better, and they are more than equipped to do that on Tuesday night.
England are a dominant nation in qualifying - the issues consistently surround results at a major tournament. Victory in Italy in their first game pretty much put them in a commanding position so early on into the campaign.
An away draw with Ukraine stopped the perfect record, but this game is the only potential hiccup in their quest to finish with a maximum remaining 22 points.
It may be an obvious choice in this game, but I'm always drawn to taking HARRY KANE TO SCORE ANYTIME whenever odds-against prices are available.
I could sit and waste your time by telling you stuff you already know, but Kane is the elite striker in this England set-up. He's scored five in five qualification appearances so far.
One of those was in the win in Italy. Whether it be from open play or through a penalty, we know that Kane will see plenty of opportunities to strike. After all, he comes into this boasting nine goals in ten contests across all competitions for Bayern so far.
The price on this is big enough to draw me in, with 13/10 the best odds and 5/4 available on multiple bookmakers.
Click here to back with Sky Bet
Jude Bellingham is an international star following his switch to Real Madrid in the summer, contributing ten goals and three assists across ten games in all club competitions.
He carried that form into contests for his country, contributing a goal and an assist in the friendly win over Scotland last month. The midfielder is also playing his part defensively with 2.7 average tackles per qualification game.
Harry Maguire will start here - Southgate knows and trusts him - and taking him plus Italy right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo to contribute a foul each adds some good value to a multiple.
Score prediction: England 2-0 Italy (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)
Southgate opted for a changed XI in the friendly win over Australia on Friday but they will be back to full strength here.
Selections issues at left-back - both Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell are out injured - will see either Kieran Trippier or Levi Colwill battling for that spot. There is also a place on the wing available given Bukayo Saka's absence.
For the visitors, Ciro Immobile and Federico Chiesa are two names of note who are unavailable through injury. Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo also left the camp last week due to an investigation.
England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier; Rice, Phillips, Bellingham; Grealish, Kane, Foden.
Italy: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Scalvini, Bastoni, Dimarco; Locatelli, Frattesi, Barella; Berardi, Raspadori, Kean.
Odds correct at 1215 BST (16/10/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.