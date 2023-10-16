Transfer rumours and football gossip: Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, Emile Smith Rowe

Had Sheikh Jassim's Manchester United takeover succeeded, there were plans to sign PSG's Kylian Mbappe, Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman and Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga. (The Sun)

If Sir Jim Ratcliffe succeeds with his offer to buy a stake in United, Ineos will look at how to expand a rebuilt Old Trafford. (The Times)

Should he also take control of football operations at the club, the future of a number of senior officials at Manchester United, including Richard Arnold and John Murtough, will be under consideration. (The Times)

It is reported that Sir Jim Ratcliffe's purchase of a minority 25 per cent stake United still has some way to go before being confirmed, however. (The Independent)