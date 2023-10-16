Transfer rumours and football gossip: Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, Emile Smith Rowe

The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including convenient word of Sheikh Jassim's Manchester United's plans if a takeover had been successful.
Had Sheikh Jassim's Manchester United takeover succeeded, there were plans to sign PSG's Kylian Mbappe, Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman and Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga. (The Sun)
If Sir Jim Ratcliffe succeeds with his offer to buy a stake in United, Ineos will look at how to expand a rebuilt Old Trafford. (The Times)
Should he also take control of football operations at the club, the future of a number of senior officials at Manchester United, including Richard Arnold and John Murtough, will be under consideration. (The Times)
It is reported that Sir Jim Ratcliffe's purchase of a minority 25 per cent stake United still has some way to go before being confirmed, however. (The Independent)
Newcastle are interested in Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe as we edge closer to the January transfer window. (Daily Mirror)
Reports suggest that Roma manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly interested in Tottenham's Eric Dier. (Daily Mail)
Cristiano Ronaldo wants to score 1,000 career goals before he retires. (Daily Mirror)
The likes Manchester City and Arsenal were buoyed by Spurs' failure to get a trial for New England Revolution teenager Noel Buck, who has interest from many teams across Europe. (The Athletic)
After a poor start to his Manchester United career, Andre Onana could be offered a way out of the club. (Daily Star)
