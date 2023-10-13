Transfer rumours and football gossip: Amadou Onana, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Kalvin Phillips

Everton's Amadou Onana has refused to commit to the club for the rest of the season, raisin Manchester United's hopes of landing him. (Daily Express)

Bayern Munich could be interested in a shock move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. (The Sun)

Wayne Rooney has claimed he rejected an offer from Saudi Arabia to manage Birmingham and showcase his credentials. (The Guardian)

English youngster Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, currently at Borussia Dortmund, is wanted by Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle. (The Sun)

Jack Wilshere has reportedly been speaking with MLS club Colorado Rapids over their head coaching job. (The Athletic)