Transfer rumours and football gossip: Amadou Onana, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Kalvin Phillips

The latest rumours and gossip from Friday's back pages, including news of Manchester United's pursuit of a Premier League midfielder.
Everton's Amadou Onana has refused to commit to the club for the rest of the season, raisin Manchester United's hopes of landing him. (Daily Express)
Bayern Munich could be interested in a shock move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. (The Sun)
Wayne Rooney has claimed he rejected an offer from Saudi Arabia to manage Birmingham and showcase his credentials. (The Guardian)
English youngster Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, currently at Borussia Dortmund, is wanted by Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle. (The Sun)
Jack Wilshere has reportedly been speaking with MLS club Colorado Rapids over their head coaching job. (The Athletic)
According to reports in Italy, West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek is wanted by Inter Milan on a possible free transfer next summer. (The Sun)
Emile Smith Rowe is reported to be a January target for Newcastle. (The Sun)
Danny Rohl has agreed a deal to become Sheffield Wednesday’s new manager. (The Athletic)
Ben Manga, Watford’s technical director, has left the club. (The Athletic)
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly set to beat out Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani to acquire Manchester United. (Daily Mirror)
Reading are ready to complete a £50m sale to William Storey, a former Formula One team backer. (Daily Telegraph)
Napoli supremo Aurelio De Laurentiis is ready to hire a new coach to replace Rudi Garcia at the struggling Serie A team. (Daily Mail)
Midfielders Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga have agreed new contracts at Real Madrid. (The Athletic)
Despite receiving pushback from referees, The FA is in favour of VAR conversations being broadcast live. (Daily Telegraph)
Uli Hoeness, Bayern Munich's honorary president, has hit back at the public criticisms from Thomas Tuchel over the club's transfer business in the summer window. (Daily Mail)
Celtic youngster Jacob Donnelly has signed a pre-contract, with a long-term professional deal thought to come in the future. (Daily Record)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.