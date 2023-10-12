Transfer rumours and football gossip: Xabi Alonso, James Maddison, Antonio Conte

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has a release clause in his contract that only three clubs can activate, according to reports - Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid (The Sun). James Maddison has admitted the latest international break has come at an "annoying time" with Tottenham having moved to the top of the Premier League after a fine start to the campaign (Daily Mail). Antonio Conte has spoken of a potential return to football amid speculation linking him as the next Napoli boss (Daily Mirror). Steve Clarke says Scotland do not want favours in their Euro 2024 pursuit as he tells his stars "let's do it ourselves" (Daily Record).

Wayne Rooney said he plans to "elevate Birmingham City to the next level" after being appointed the Championship club's new manager on a three-and-a-half-year contract (The Guardian). West Ham first-team coach Kevin Nolan has offered Eden Hazard the opportunity to have a trial at the London side, despite the winger announcing his retirement on Tuesday (Daily Express). Rangers job contender Kevin Muscat has left his current club's fans 'concerned' he could be about to move on. The Australian took charge of Yokohama F. Marinos in their 1-0 win over Urawa Red Diamonds on Wednesday, but supporters have been left fearing he was saying goodbye in the aftermath (Scottish Sun). Paper Talk: Wednesday's gossip

Done deals: Every completed transfer Manchester United have identified two 'perfect' defenders for Erik ten Hag to sign in advance of next season, according to reports in Portugal (Daily Express). Rasmus Hojlund has put his full backing behind Marcus Rashford, despite his Manchester United team-mate's dreadful start to the season (Daily Mirror).