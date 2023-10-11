Transfer rumours and football gossip: Ivan Toney, Jadon Sancho, Wayne Rooney, Donny van de Beek

The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including Ivan Toney's preferred destination for a move from Brentford once his betting ban is up.
Brentford striker Ivan Toney is keen on a move to Arsenal when his eight-month ban for breaching the FA's betting rules is up in January. (Daily Mirror)
The Glazer family will remain Manchester United owners for the January transfer window if they delay their takeover decision beyond November. (Daily Express)
Red Devils outcast Jadon Sancho has "no relationship" with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after the pair's public falling-out. (The Sun)
Another man out in the cold at Old Trafford is Donny van de Beek, who could make a return to the Eredivisie as he continues to be frozen out at Manchester United. (Daily Express)
Birmingham City chiefs have known they would be parting company with John Eustace for several weeks and Wayne Rooney was the only target they had in mind. (The Sun)
Manchester United are in discussions to extend the contract of exciting teenage forward Omari Forson who has been named in the England elite development squad (formerly known as Under-20s) for games against Romania and Portugal. (Daily Mail)
Jamaica have opened the door to Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood, currently on loan at Getafe, resurrecting his international career - three years after the forward was capped by England. (Daily Mirror)
Former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea was spotted back at the club as he cheered on their women's team in a Champions League qualifier against Paris Saint-Germain. (Daily Mail)
Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson has undergone a minor operation on his wrist - although he is set to be available for the visit of Arsenal when club football returns after the international break. (Daily Mirror)
England are set to be given the chance to play all their Euro 2028 matches at Wembley after UEFA confirmed the UK and Ireland as joint tournament hosts on Tuesday. (Daily Mail)
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly determined to play at the 2026 World Cup despite the fact he will be 41 by then. (The Sun)
Italy and Turkey will co-host Euro 2032, despite the joint bid breaching Uefa's own regulations - the European football governing body's rule states that joint hosts must be neighbouring countries. (The Sun)
West Brom midfielder John Swift will miss six weeks of action with a calf injury. (The Athletic)
