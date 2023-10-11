Transfer rumours and football gossip: Ivan Toney, Jadon Sancho, Wayne Rooney, Donny van de Beek

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is keen on a move to Arsenal when his eight-month ban for breaching the FA's betting rules is up in January. (Daily Mirror)

The Glazer family will remain Manchester United owners for the January transfer window if they delay their takeover decision beyond November. (Daily Express)

Red Devils outcast Jadon Sancho has "no relationship" with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after the pair's public falling-out. (The Sun)

Another man out in the cold at Old Trafford is Donny van de Beek, who could make a return to the Eredivisie as he continues to be frozen out at Manchester United. (Daily Express)

Birmingham City chiefs have known they would be parting company with John Eustace for several weeks and Wayne Rooney was the only target they had in mind. (The Sun)