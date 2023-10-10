Transfer rumours and football gossip: Joao Neves, Wayne Rooney, Victor Osimhen

The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including news of Manchester United chasing the latest Benfica star.

Benfica's Joao Neves is of interest to Manchester United. Neves has recently extended his deal with the Portuguese side to 2028, and has a release clause of £103m. (The Sun) According to reports, Chelsea have already agreed to sell Romelu Lukaku to Roma at the end of the season for £37m. (The Sun) Reportedly set to agree a deal worth three times what his predecessor was earning, Wayne Rooney is set to become the next Birmingham City manager after the club sacked John Eustace. (The Times) If Jadon Sancho still refuses to apologise to Erik ten Hag, Manchester United will look to offload the winger in January. (Daily Mail) Philippe Clement is keen on a move to Rangers amid "ongoing talks" with the Ibrox board - despite having held talks over a potential money-spinning move to Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab. (Daily Record)