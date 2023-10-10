Transfer rumours and football gossip: Joao Neves, Wayne Rooney, Victor Osimhen

The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including news of Manchester United chasing the latest Benfica star.
Benfica's Joao Neves is of interest to Manchester United. Neves has recently extended his deal with the Portuguese side to 2028, and has a release clause of £103m. (The Sun)
According to reports, Chelsea have already agreed to sell Romelu Lukaku to Roma at the end of the season for £37m. (The Sun)
Reportedly set to agree a deal worth three times what his predecessor was earning, Wayne Rooney is set to become the next Birmingham City manager after the club sacked John Eustace. (The Times)
If Jadon Sancho still refuses to apologise to Erik ten Hag, Manchester United will look to offload the winger in January. (Daily Mail)
Philippe Clement is keen on a move to Rangers amid "ongoing talks" with the Ibrox board - despite having held talks over a potential money-spinning move to Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab. (Daily Record)
Napoli would be open to selling Victor Osimhen to Arsenal next year if Gabriel Jesus goes the other way. (Daily Mirror)
Johan Lange has been appointed as Tottenham's new technical director, replacing Fabio Paratici. (The Guardian)
According to a senior figure in the European Club Association, the Saudi Pro League growth and its transfer spending this summer are "making a lot of people realise that football is becoming too much about money". (The Guardian)
If Napoli move on from Rudi Garcia, former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter is reportedly on the shortlist to replace him. (Daily Mail)
Following discussions on Monday, it looks likely that technical director Ben Manga and his recruitment team will leave Watford. (The Athletic)
Although it raises the risk that one host nation misses out on the tournament, England have told UEFA they want to play for their place at Euro 2028 by entering qualification along with their four co-hosts. (Daily Telegraph)
Sporting Lisbon are thinking of bringing back Eric Dier to the club next year when his Tottenham contract expires. (The Times)
Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman to referee a men's international at Wembley when she takes charge of England's friendly with Australia on Friday. (The Sun)
Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Saudi Arabia has inspired Jose Mourinho to move there late in his career. (Daily Mirror)
At the end of Sam Greenwood's loan from Leeds this season, Middlesbrough have a £1.5m option to buy him. (The Athletic)
