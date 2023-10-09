Transfer rumours and football gossip: William Saliba, Bukayo Saka, Lamine Yamal

Arsenal have been hit with a potential injury blow after William Saliba pulled out of the France squad (The Sun). PGMOL, the body responsible for referees in English football, has changed the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) process following the controversial incident which saw Liverpool incorrectly denied a goal against Tottenham (The Athletic). Manchester United could reward Victor Lindelof with a new contract (Daily Mirror).

AC Milan have included striker Olivier Giroud in their goalkeepers' list after a stunning performance between the sticks (The Sun). Bukayo Saka will not report for England duty this week, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed (The Athletic). Lamine Yamal has become the youngest scorer in LaLiga history after netting for Barcelona against Granada on Sunday aged 16 years and 87 days (The Athletic). Paper Talk: Friday's gossip

Done deals: Every completed transfer The Ligue 1 match between Montpellier and Clermont on Sunday was abandoned in stoppage time after the visitors' 'keeper was targeted by a firecracker (Daily Mail). A "devastated" Chris Basham has confirmed that he has undergone surgery for the horror leg injury that he suffered for Sheffield United against Fulham (Daily Mirror).