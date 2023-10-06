Transfer rumours and football gossip: Erling Haaland, Kaoru Mitoma, Frank Lampard

Manchester City are preparing to begin talks with star striker Erling Haaland over signing a new contract that would ease fears of him joining Real Madrid. (Daily Telegraph)

Trying to ward off interest from other Premier League clubs, Brighton are close to signing Kaoru Mitoma down to a new contract. (Daily Mirror)

Frank Lampard and Kevin Muscat have made it into the final round of interviewees for the open Rangers job. (Daily Record)

Despite the threat posed by a new Sir Jim Ratcliffe offer, the Qatari group interested in Manchester United will not increase their £5bn offer. (The Times)