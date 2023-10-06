Transfer rumours and football gossip: Erling Haaland, Kaoru Mitoma, Frank Lampard

The latest rumours and gossip from Friday's back pages, including reports of Manchester City looking to tie down Erling Haaland.
Manchester City are preparing to begin talks with star striker Erling Haaland over signing a new contract that would ease fears of him joining Real Madrid. (Daily Telegraph)
Trying to ward off interest from other Premier League clubs, Brighton are close to signing Kaoru Mitoma down to a new contract. (Daily Mirror)
Frank Lampard and Kevin Muscat have made it into the final round of interviewees for the open Rangers job. (Daily Record)
Despite the threat posed by a new Sir Jim Ratcliffe offer, the Qatari group interested in Manchester United will not increase their £5bn offer. (The Times)
Gareth Southgate has questioned the integrity of the 2030 World Cup after learning of FIFA's plan to stage it in six countries across three continents. (The Sun)
Jarrad Branthwaite is close to agreeing a new long-term contract with Everton. (Daily Mirror, The Times)
According to reports, both Tottenham and Manchester United are interested in making a move for Atletico Madrid's sporting director Andrea Berta. (Daily Mail)
Chelsea are preparing for talks over Conor Gallagher's future at Stamford Bridge. (Daily Mail)
Fluminense midfielder Andre Trindade is set to be a top target for Liverpool in the January transfer window. (Daily Mirror)
After not making the England squad selected by Gareth Southgate, James Ward-Prowse aimed a thinly-veiled dig at Kalvin Phillips and Jordan Henderson. (The Sun)
One of the major contenders to replace Michael Beale as Rangers manager, AZ Alkmaar boss Pascal Janse, looks to have ruled himself out of the job. (Scottish Sun)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Southgate's port and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.