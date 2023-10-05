Transfer rumours and football gossip: Lionel Messi, Darren England, Marcus Rashford

Lionel Messi has no intention of renewing his contract with Inter Miami and will leave the club in 2025 to head back to Newell's Old Boys (Daily Mail).

In the Premier League, and the fallout from the Tottenham v Liverpool VAR decision continues. The PGMOL's review into Luis Diaz's disallowed goal is damning in its evaluation of VAR Darren England, stating that he rushed a routine situation by prioritising 'efficiency' over 'accuracy' before 'inexplicably' robbing Liverpool of their opener (Daily Mail).

England will not take charge of further Liverpool games this season but will not be sacked (Daily Telegraph).

That's as the Premier League cannot press ahead with plans to implement an automated offside system because of its contract with Nike (Daily Mirror).

Over at Manchester United, and Erik ten Hag insisted he has the backing of the board to turn around their season after defeat to Galatasaray saw the club fall further into crisis (Daily Telegraph).

United are believed to be seriously concerned about Marcus Rashford's poor run of form - and ten Hag may drop the England star (Daily Star).

Alongside this, the man Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly wants to bring in as the Old Trafford club's next sporting director is currently available for hire (Daily Star).