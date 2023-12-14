Sporting Life
Transfer rumours and football gossip: Graham Potter, Jadon Sancho, Serhou Guirassy, Raphael Varane

By Sporting Life
10:23 · THU December 14, 2023

The latest rumours and gossip from Thursday's back pages, including reports Graham Potter will succeed under-pressure Erik ten Hag as Manchester United boss.

Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter is being lined up to replace Erik ten Hag as Manchester United manager after meeting with incoming investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe - but ex-Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui is also in the running. (The Sun)

The Red Devils' failure to qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League has left a £28m dent in the club's transfer budget and could put more pressure on the club to sell players in January. (Daily Mail)

Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek are the two likeliest departures from Old Trafford in the January transfer window but Manchester United would also listen to offers for Casemiro and Raphael Varane. (The Times)

But Barcelona have ruled out a swap deal involving Sancho and Raphinha, while Van de Beek's huge wages could block a move to his keenest admirers Eintracht Frankfurt. (The Sun)

Manchester United transfer target Serhou Guirassy, the Bundesliga's second leading scorer behind Harry Kane, has rejected a new deal at Stuttgart. (The Sun)

Bayern Munich assistant coach Anthony Barry is a leading candidate for the Republic of Ireland job but it would require a compensation package to land him from the Bundesliga champions after joining them earlier this year. (Daily Telegraph)

Staying on the managerial front, Sky Bet Championship side Stoke City have reportedly "held initial talks" with former Rangers boss Michael Beale to replace the sacked Alex Neil. (Daily Record)

Tottenham have no interest in letting Barcelona target Giovani Lo Celso go in January - and certainly not on loan. (The Sun)

Chelsea will listen to offers for out-of-favour left-back Ian Maatsen in next month's transfer window. (Daily Mirror)

Everton and Burnley are among the clubs keeping an eye on former Derby youngster Archie Brown. (Daily Mail)

Crystal Palace intend to sign a central midfielder and a left-back in the January transfer window, with striker Jean-Philippe Mateta ready to leave. (Evening Standard)

Forward Abdallah Sima, on loan at Rangers from Brighton, has admitted he would love to make a permanent move to Ibrox. (Scottish Sun)

Thursday Best Bets Aston Villa
FOOTBALL TIPS