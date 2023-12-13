Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Luiz hero

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Douglas Luiz, Hayden Hackney, David de Gea, Will Still

By Ninad Barbadikar
09:48 · WED December 13, 2023

Aston Villa are reportedly ready to fight off any interest for midfielder Douglas Luiz in the January window, with the Brazil international valued at an estimated £100m. (Daily Mail)

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea would reportedly be keen on a move to Newcastle United on a short-term deal in January. (Daily Express)

ALSO WATCH: WORLD DARTS CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTIONS

Darts presenter Abigail Davies is joined by major winner, commentator and Sporting Life columnist Paul Nicholson as well as our very own resident darts expert Chris Hammer to guide you through each quarter the 96-player draw and, hopefully, predict the eventual champion.

Meanwhile Eddie Howe's hopes of Champions League progression for Newcastle United could rest in the hands of third-choice keeper Loris Karius against Milan with Martin Dubravka's fitness in doubt. (The Guardian)

Jose Mourinho is reportedly deep in talks with AS Roma over an extension to his contract with the club, but reports from Italian media suggest Newcastle United remain "fascinated" by the 60-year-old. (The Sun)

PASTE INTO URL >>> https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=688&dcmp=SL_ACQ_ACQBXG30

Reims boss Will Still is reportedly the frontrunner to replace Tony Mowbray at Sunderland though it remains far from certain. (Daily Telegraph)

Liverpool are reportedly weighing up a decision on whether to recall defender Nat Phillips from his ongoing loan at Celtic given Joel Matip's serious knee injury. (Daily Mirror)

Boro youngster Hayden Hackney is reportedly being tracked by scouts from both Manchester Clubs, Tottenham and Liverpool, however any move is unlikely to happen before the summer. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea will reportedly be without England defender Reece James until March as him hamstring injury has been said to be more on the severe end of the scale. (The Sun)

Juventus and Monaco have reportedly joined the race to sign Celtic's Rocco Vata, who is out of contract in the summer. (Daily Record)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS