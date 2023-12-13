Transfer rumours and football gossip: Douglas Luiz, Hayden Hackney, David de Gea, Will Still

Aston Villa are reportedly ready to fight off any interest for midfielder Douglas Luiz in the January window, with the Brazil international valued at an estimated £100m. (Daily Mail) Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea would reportedly be keen on a move to Newcastle United on a short-term deal in January. (Daily Express)

ALSO WATCH: WORLD DARTS CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTIONS Darts presenter Abigail Davies is joined by major winner, commentator and Sporting Life columnist Paul Nicholson as well as our very own resident darts expert Chris Hammer to guide you through each quarter the 96-player draw and, hopefully, predict the eventual champion.

Meanwhile Eddie Howe's hopes of Champions League progression for Newcastle United could rest in the hands of third-choice keeper Loris Karius against Milan with Martin Dubravka's fitness in doubt. (The Guardian) Jose Mourinho is reportedly deep in talks with AS Roma over an extension to his contract with the club, but reports from Italian media suggest Newcastle United remain "fascinated" by the 60-year-old. (The Sun)

Reims boss Will Still is reportedly the frontrunner to replace Tony Mowbray at Sunderland though it remains far from certain. (Daily Telegraph) Liverpool are reportedly weighing up a decision on whether to recall defender Nat Phillips from his ongoing loan at Celtic given Joel Matip's serious knee injury. (Daily Mirror) Boro youngster Hayden Hackney is reportedly being tracked by scouts from both Manchester Clubs, Tottenham and Liverpool, however any move is unlikely to happen before the summer. (Daily Mail) Paper Talk: Tuesday's gossip

Done deals: Every completed transfer Chelsea will reportedly be without England defender Reece James until March as him hamstring injury has been said to be more on the severe end of the scale. (The Sun) Juventus and Monaco have reportedly joined the race to sign Celtic's Rocco Vata, who is out of contract in the summer. (Daily Record)