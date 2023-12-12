Transfer rumours and football gossip: Victor Osimhen, Ivan Toney and Viktor Gyokeres

According to reports, Chelsea will move to sign a high-profile striker in January but due to FFP concerns, will have to offload players first (Guardian). Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres are all on Chelsea’s shortlist. The former scored 20 goals for Brentford last campaign. There is also reported unrest between Osimhen and his current club Napoli after the club made a series of TikTok's mocking the striker.

Chelsea are set to put seven players on the transfer list in January, summer signing Axel Disasi is potentially one despite starting 14 games this term (Daily Express). The Blues are also considering cashing in on England midfielder Conor Gallagher (Daily Mail). According to reports in Spain, Jadon Sancho has been offered to Barcelona in exchange for Raphinha (The Sun).

Due to a lack of playing time, Everton want to recall Mason Holgate from his loan at Southampton. Middlesbrough, Watford and Rangers are reportedly interested in signing the defender in January (The Sun). Despite the 5-0 thrashing against Fulham in midweek, West Ham insist they remain 100% behind David Moyes. The Scottish supremo is yet to be offered a new contract though which expires at the end of the season (Daily Telegraph). Graham Potter tops a "highly ambitious" shortlist to take over as Stoke City manager according to reports (The Sun). Dwight Yorke is ready to be considered as Sunderland’s next manager despite not getting a response from the club when he applied for the last vacancy eventually filled by Tony Mowbray. The former frontman claimed it was a "bit of a slap in the face" but appears ready to get his heart broken again (Daily Express). Paper Talk: Monday's gossip

Done deals: Every completed transfer Everton duo Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are under serious consideration by England boss Gareth Southgate ahead of Euro 2024 (Daily Mail). Dean Smith looks to have fought off competition from Frank Lampard and is expected to be confirmed as Charlotte FC manager in the next few days. The North Carolina outfit are currently 9th in the MLS (Daily Telegraph). After registering complaints three months ago, Aston Villa have received new shirts from their kit manufacturer Castore. Both the men and women's team said the tops were becoming too heavy with sweat and it was affecting performances (Daily Telegraph).