Transfer rumours and football gossip: Giovani Lo Celso, Martin Zubimendi, Santiago Gimenez, Arouna Sangante

Barcelona are reportedly looking to tempt Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso with a Spain return in the January transfer window, with Spanish media suggesting the Argentine as a replacement for Gavi, who has a long-term injury. (Daily Mail)

Darts presenter Abigail Davies is joined by major winner, commentator and Sporting Life columnist Paul Nicholson as well as our very own resident darts expert Chris Hammer to guide you through each quarter the 96-player draw and, hopefully, predict the eventual champion.

Bayern will be without Serge Gnabry for the Champions League trip to face Manchester United after he suffered a groin strain five minutes into his substitute appearance against Eintracht Frankfurt. (Daily Mirror)

Fulham are stepping up interest in Le Havre captain Arouna Sangante, who has been key for the Ligue 1 side this season. (The Sun)

Arsenal's hopes to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi have been boosted after Spanish media reported that Barcelona are unlikely to go for him. (Daily Express)