Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Monday's Paper Talk

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Giovani Lo Celso, Martin Zubimendi, Santiago Gimenez, Arouna Sangante

By Sporting Life
10:59 · MON December 11, 2023

Barcelona are reportedly looking to tempt Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso with a Spain return in the January transfer window, with Spanish media suggesting the Argentine as a replacement for Gavi, who has a long-term injury. (Daily Mail)

ALSO WATCH: WORLD DARTS CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTIONS

Darts presenter Abigail Davies is joined by major winner, commentator and Sporting Life columnist Paul Nicholson as well as our very own resident darts expert Chris Hammer to guide you through each quarter the 96-player draw and, hopefully, predict the eventual champion.

Predicting the PDC World Darts Championship 2024!

Bayern will be without Serge Gnabry for the Champions League trip to face Manchester United after he suffered a groin strain five minutes into his substitute appearance against Eintracht Frankfurt. (Daily Mirror)

Fulham are stepping up interest in Le Havre captain Arouna Sangante, who has been key for the Ligue 1 side this season. (The Sun)

Arsenal's hopes to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi have been boosted after Spanish media reported that Barcelona are unlikely to go for him. (Daily Express)

PASTE INTO URL >>> https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=688&dcmp=SL_ACQ_ACQBXG30

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland faces a race to prove fitness for the Club World Cup period next week. (Daily Mail)

Former Chelsea midfielder Ruud Gullit has told Arsenal that it would be wiser to target Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez, than looking at Brentford's Ivan Toney. (Daily Mirror)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS