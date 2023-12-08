Transfer rumours and football gossip: Man Utd, Joao Palhinha, Julen Lopetegui

Manchester United are willing to listen to offers for Casemiro, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho as well as other squad members as Erik ten Hag looks to cut down his squad to players who want to be part of his project (Independent).
Meanwhile, confirmation of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club is now not expected to be announced until the week after next (Mail).
Darts presenter Abigail Davies is joined by major winner, commentator and Sporting Life columnist Paul Nicholson as well as our very own resident darts expert Chris Hammer to guide you through each quarter the 96-player draw and, hopefully, predict the eventual champion.
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is under increasing pressure after banishing captain Joe Worrall and fellow defender Scott McKenna from first-team training, with his future thought to hinge on Saturday's trip to Wolves (Mail, Telegraph).
Julen Lopetegui is favourite to replace Cooper should Forest sack him this weekend (Guardian).
Another manager under pressure is Roy Hodgson, whose future at Crystal Palace is under scrutiny after one win in eight matches (Mail).
Arsenal want to sign Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha in January, with Thomas Partey likely to leave if that move does happen. Fulham have already lined up Brazil Fluminense's Andre as a potential replacement (Mirror, Telegraph).
The American company trying to complete a takeover of Everton has loaned the club more than £100m while seeking approval for the deal (Times).
Sunderland are in talks with 35-year-old Swedish coach Kim Hellberg over their managerial vacancy (Times).
Harry Kewell could be set to leave Celtic, with reports suggesting the coach is wanted by Yokohama Marinos (Daily Record).
Alfredo Morelos could be set for a return to British football with several clubs eyeing up a January move (Scottish Sun).
