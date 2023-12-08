Transfer rumours and football gossip: Man Utd, Joao Palhinha, Julen Lopetegui

Manchester United are willing to listen to offers for Casemiro, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho as well as other squad members as Erik ten Hag looks to cut down his squad to players who want to be part of his project (Independent).

Meanwhile, confirmation of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club is now not expected to be announced until the week after next (Mail).

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is under increasing pressure after banishing captain Joe Worrall and fellow defender Scott McKenna from first-team training, with his future thought to hinge on Saturday's trip to Wolves (Mail, Telegraph). Julen Lopetegui is favourite to replace Cooper should Forest sack him this weekend (Guardian). Another manager under pressure is Roy Hodgson, whose future at Crystal Palace is under scrutiny after one win in eight matches (Mail). Arsenal want to sign Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha in January, with Thomas Partey likely to leave if that move does happen. Fulham have already lined up Brazil Fluminense's Andre as a potential replacement (Mirror, Telegraph).