Transfer rumours and football gossip: Manchester United, Hugo Ekitike, Kalvin Phillips

Manchester United are unlikely to make any signings in the January transfer market according to manager Erik ten Hag (The Athletic).
Tino Livramento wants to play for England over Scotland after becoming one of Newcastle's best signings since their takeover (Daily Telegraph).
Juventus hope to persuade Manchester City to carry on paying most of Kalvin Phillips' wages if he joins them next month (The Sun).
West Ham and Crystal Palace are both keen on a January move for striker Hugo Ekitike, who Paris Saint-Germain would be willing to loan out or sell for the right price (Evening Standard).
Nottingham Forest are set to sack Steve Cooper after the dismal 5-0 defeat to Fulham - with Julen Lopetegui and Marco Silva among the candidates in the frame to take over (Daily Mail).
Lionel Messi admitted he almost followed Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia (The Sun).
Eddie Howe says he has never seen a 17-year-old be thrown into such high-profile matches and perform like Lewis Miley, and the emergence of the 'unique' academy star could change Newcastle's plans to sign cover for Sandro Tonali in January (Daily Mail).
Roy Hodgson had an object thrown at him by what appeared to be a Crystal Palace fan after their loss to Bournemouth (The Sun).
Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has offered an update on James Maddison's recovery from an ankle injury he picked up against Chelsea last month, describing it as a "slow burner" (Daily Mirror).
