Transfer rumours and football gossip: Joao Palhinha, Donny van de Beek, Will Still, Samuel Iling-Junior

German champions Bayern Munich will reportedly face competition from Premier League sides for the signature of Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha. (Daily Telegraph) Former Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold left before he was pushed out from the club, however, football director John Murtough is reportedly keen to work with Ineos as they finalise their takeover next week. (Daily Mail) Former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has reportedly rejected an offer from Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad that would have made him one of the world's top-paid coaches. (The Sun) David Beckham's Inter Miami are reportedly finalising the transfer of Luis Suarez on a one-year deal. (The Athletic)

Stade de Reims manager Will Still is believed to be on Sunderland's shortlist to replace Tony Mowbray. The 31-year-old reportedly impressed owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus whilst he was at Reims. (The Guardian) Donny van de Beek has reportedly offered himself to Barcelona in his attempts to force an exit from Old Trafford in January. (The Sun) West Ham United have triggered a one-year option on Pablo Fornals' contract to keep him at the club up to 2025. (The Athletic) Paper Talk: Tuesday's gossip

Done deals: Every completed transfer Arsenal's Thomas Partey could reportedly be put on the market by the club during the January window. (Daily Star) Meanwhile rivals Tottenham are reportedly keen on bringing Juventus youngster Samuel Iling-Junior back to England. (Evening Standard) Barcelona could reportedly hand a lifeline to either Aaron Ramsdale or David de Gea to replace injured no.1 Marc-Andre ter Stegen. (The Sun) Fulham are reportedly yet to restart talks with defender Tosin Adarabioyo despite his deal expiring in six months' time. (Evening Standard)