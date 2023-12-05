Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
De Gea Paper talk

Transfer rumours and football gossip: David de Gea, Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane

By Sporting Life
09:15 · TUE December 05, 2023

David de Gea is open to a surprise move to Newcastle United after their goalkeeper, Nick Pope, was ruled out with a dislocated shoulder (The Times).

Pope will undergo surgery, with the operation leaving the 31-year-old facing around four months out (The Athletic).

Raphael Varane wants to remain at Manchester United beyond the January transfer window - provided he is wanted (Daily Mirror).

PASTE INTO URL >>> https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=688&dcmp=SL_ACQ_ACQBXG30

Manchester United are lining up a move for Mike Maignan, according to reports (The Sun).

Chris Wilder is returning to his beloved Sheffield United after convincing the club he is a changed man (Daily Mirror).

Jadon Sancho is "leaning towards" leaving Manchester United in January but will reportedly wait until the club's ownership situation is sorted (The Sun).

Jonny Castro Otto's Wolves future is hanging in the balance after he was excluded from the training ground following an incident (The Sun).

Jean-Philippe Mateta's future at Crystal Palace is uncertain as he seeks a move in the January transfer window (The Athletic).

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS