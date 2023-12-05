Transfer rumours and football gossip: David de Gea, Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane

David de Gea is open to a surprise move to Newcastle United after their goalkeeper, Nick Pope, was ruled out with a dislocated shoulder (The Times).
Pope will undergo surgery, with the operation leaving the 31-year-old facing around four months out (The Athletic).
Raphael Varane wants to remain at Manchester United beyond the January transfer window - provided he is wanted (Daily Mirror).
Manchester United are lining up a move for Mike Maignan, according to reports (The Sun).
Chris Wilder is returning to his beloved Sheffield United after convincing the club he is a changed man (Daily Mirror).
Jadon Sancho is "leaning towards" leaving Manchester United in January but will reportedly wait until the club's ownership situation is sorted (The Sun).
Jonny Castro Otto's Wolves future is hanging in the balance after he was excluded from the training ground following an incident (The Sun).
Jean-Philippe Mateta's future at Crystal Palace is uncertain as he seeks a move in the January transfer window (The Athletic).
