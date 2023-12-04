Transfer rumours and football gossip: Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek and Erling Haaland

Following Manchester City's 3-3 with Tottenham at the Etihad on Sunday , Erling Haaland faces an FA charge after blasting referee Simon Hooper (Daily Star).

Juventus could reportedly sign Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek from Manchester United for a combined fee of £26m (The Sun).

Bayern Munich are keeping tabs of three potential replacements for Manuel Neuer. The 37-year-old German stopper has signed a deal to keep him at the club until 2025 (The Sun).

Reading boss Ruben Selles and head of football operations Mark Bowen have forfeited their wages until staff at the club receive their November pay in full (Daily Mail).

Barcelona sporting director Deco has confirmed that Vitor Roque will join the Spanish club in the January transfer window. The 18-year-old Brazilian forward currently plays for Athletico Paranaense and has scored 12 times in Brazil’s Série A (The Athletic).

Philippe Clement has revealed that he "didn't know" Rangers' new director of football recruitment Nils Koppen, despite working at Genk at the same time (Scottish Sun).