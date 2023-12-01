Transfer rumours and football gossip: Jadon Sancho, Manchester City, Ben White

Andre Onana is increasingly concerned he could struggle to win back his place at Manchester United if he goes to the Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon next year (Daily Telegraph).

The hearing into Manchester City's 115 Premier League charges may not begin for at least another year (Daily Mail).

If Juventus' attempts to sign Jadon Sancho are reliant on the Italian club finding funds from elsewhere, the sale of Samuel Iling to Tottenham could set some transfer dominoes in motion (Daily Mirror).

Robbie Keane is moving back to Israel this weekend to take charge of Maccabi Tel Aviv for the first time since fleeing the country following the Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7 (Daily Mail).

Everton could be at risk of another points deduction this season after it was confirmed that any new breach of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules should be dealt with by the end of May (The Times).

Steve Bruce has thrown his hat into the ring to become the new Republic of Ireland boss in a blow to his former Manchester United team-mate Roy Keane (Daily Mirror).

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to instruct a new-look Manchester United recruitment team to prioritise homegrown talent as he aims to fire the club back to English football's summit (Daily Mail).

Arsenal are in advanced talks with Ben White and are hopeful of agreeing a new deal before Christmas.

Manchester United's board may have a new option to replace Erik ten Hag if the Dutchman is deemed surplus to requirements, as Max Allegri is reportedly interested in a move to the Premier League (Daily Express).

The International FA Board were fielding requests from leagues all over the world to trial sin-bins next season within 24 hours of giving the green light for the experiment this week (Daily Mail).