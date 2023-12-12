Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Erik ten Hag after Manchester United's defeat to Bayern Munich

Erik ten Hag remains 5/4 second-favourite in sack race as Manchester United eliminated from Europe

By Tom Carnduff
22:24 · TUE December 12, 2023

Erik ten Hag remains the 5/4 second-favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position.

There's been no movement in the market despite Manchester United finishing bottom of Champions League Group A after a 1-0 home defeat to Bayern Munich.

Bayern topped the group, with Copenhagen claiming the runners-up spot and Galatasaray dropping down to the Europa League.

Kingsley Coman scored the decisive goal in the contest at Old Trafford, with a dull United attack managing to create just 0.24 xG from their five shots.

Manchester United 0-1 Bayern Munich - xG timeline

Next Premier League manager to leave (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Steve Cooper - 4/6
  • Erik ten Hag - 5/4
  • Roy Hodgson - 8/1
  • Mauricio Pochettino - 14/1
  • David Moyes - 20/1
  • Vincent Kompany - 20/1

Odds correct at 2215 GMT (12/12/23)

It comes just days after they were stunned in a 3-0 hammering by Bournemouth - that inflicting their seventh defeat of the Premier League campaign.

United currently sixth in the Premier League table, six points adrift of Manchester City in fourth.

They were 7/4 in places to win their Champions League group when the draw was made, while they were a short 1/4 to reach the knockout stages.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS