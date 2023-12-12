Erik ten Hag remains 5/4 second-favourite in sack race as Manchester United eliminated from Europe

Erik ten Hag remains the 5/4 second-favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position.
There's been no movement in the market despite Manchester United finishing bottom of Champions League Group A after a 1-0 home defeat to Bayern Munich.
Bayern topped the group, with Copenhagen claiming the runners-up spot and Galatasaray dropping down to the Europa League.
Kingsley Coman scored the decisive goal in the contest at Old Trafford, with a dull United attack managing to create just 0.24 xG from their five shots.
Odds correct at 2215 GMT (12/12/23)
It comes just days after they were stunned in a 3-0 hammering by Bournemouth - that inflicting their seventh defeat of the Premier League campaign.
United currently sixth in the Premier League table, six points adrift of Manchester City in fourth.
They were 7/4 in places to win their Champions League group when the draw was made, while they were a short 1/4 to reach the knockout stages.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.