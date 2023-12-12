Erik ten Hag remains 5/4 second-favourite in sack race as Manchester United eliminated from Europe

Erik ten Hag remains the 5/4 second-favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position.

There's been no movement in the market despite Manchester United finishing bottom of Champions League Group A after a 1-0 home defeat to Bayern Munich. Bayern topped the group, with Copenhagen claiming the runners-up spot and Galatasaray dropping down to the Europa League. Kingsley Coman scored the decisive goal in the contest at Old Trafford, with a dull United attack managing to create just 0.24 xG from their five shots.

Next Premier League manager to leave (odds via Sky Bet) Steve Cooper - 4/6

Erik ten Hag - 5/4

Roy Hodgson - 8/1

Mauricio Pochettino - 14/1

David Moyes - 20/1

Vincent Kompany - 20/1 Odds correct at 2215 GMT (12/12/23)

It comes just days after they were stunned in a 3-0 hammering by Bournemouth - that inflicting their seventh defeat of the Premier League campaign. United currently sixth in the Premier League table, six points adrift of Manchester City in fourth. They were 7/4 in places to win their Champions League group when the draw was made, while they were a short 1/4 to reach the knockout stages.