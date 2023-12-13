Football tips, predictions and best bets: Europa League & Europa Conference League for Thursday 14/12/23

2pts Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score in West Ham vs SC Freiburg at 20/21 (bet365, BoyleSports)
1pt Jhon Duran to score anytime in Zrinjski Mostar vs Aston Villa at 13/8 (bet365)
1pt Over 3.5 goals in Union Saint-Gilloise vs Liverpool at 11/8 (General)
A point guarantees Aston Villa top spot in Group E and a place in the Europa Conference League last 16 when they head to Bosnia-Herzegovina on Thursday to face basement boys Zrinjski Mostar.
Thursday’s hosts have been a lot more competitive than their haul of three points suggests, only losing by more than a one-goal margin once and, in the reverse fixture, it took a 90th-minute winner from John McGinn to separate the sides.
Zrinjski Mostar must be respected but Unai Emery has to balance his resources, his side are in a Premier League title race after all. This will likely mean a rest for Ollie Watkins and it is his replacement's price TO SCORE ANYTIME that appeals here.
JHON DURAN is an agent of chaos. The Colombian import has found the net three times for the Villans despite only playing for 346 minutes in all competitions this season, that is a goals per 90 average of 0.74.
Liverpool have only dropped three points from a possible 12 in the Europa League this campaign - yes, they were ante-post favourites to win the competition but they have taken care of business efficiently.
The Reds have already qualified as group winners which affords Jurgen Klopp the luxury of resting and rotating on Thursday evening. Only victory gives Union SG any chance of qualification which lends itself to a chaotic clash at Lotto Park.
Backing OVER 3.5 GOALS appeals. Even if it is a second-string Reds side, the visitors have enough firepower to cover this line on their own - they have scored 16 times on the continent this campaign.
The hosts will have to go for it at some point and committing men forward will only open them up to Liverpool’s greatest threat; the counter attack.
West Ham and SC Freiburg are both already guaranteed a spot in the knockout stages but this clash will decide who takes top spot and gets a bye straight to the last 16.
David Moyes’ side lost 5-0 at the weekend against Fulham, ending a six-game unbeaten run and mounting some pressure on the Hammers' Scottish supremo.
Apparently a sickness bug was to blame, and whether the squad are still feeling the effects of it remains to be seen.
We saw some uncharacteristically lackadaisical defending at Craven Cottage and the game dynamic in this encounter lends itself to goals which is why backing OVER 2.5 AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals here.
