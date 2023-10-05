Sporting Life
Aston Villa's John McGinn celebrates

John McGinn's late header gains Aston Villa a victory; Liverpool beat Union SG

By Sporting Life
22:29 · THU October 05, 2023

A last-gasp goal from John McGinn gained Aston Villa a valuable Europa Conference League win against Zrinjski Mostar.

Villa's captain headed his team into a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute of stoppage time to earn Unai Emery's side the points.

Zrinjski Mostar fought bravely before succumbing to a lot of pressure from the hosts in the final moments at Villa Park, with McGinn's goal fully deserved after a better second half performance.

Meanwhile, Liverpool laboured to a 2-0 victory over Union Saint-Gilloise in Group E of the Europa League.

Ryan Gravenberch scored his first goal for the Reds just before the break to help his side win the game at Anfield and maintain their 100% start to the competition.

Jurgen Klopp's side made hard work of itin the second half before Diogo Jota added a second in added time to seal the three points.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

