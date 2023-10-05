A last-gasp goal from John McGinn gained Aston Villa a valuable Europa Conference League win against Zrinjski Mostar.

Villa's captain headed his team into a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute of stoppage time to earn Unai Emery's side the points. Zrinjski Mostar fought bravely before succumbing to a lot of pressure from the hosts in the final moments at Villa Park, with McGinn's goal fully deserved after a better second half performance.

Meanwhile, Liverpool laboured to a 2-0 victory over Union Saint-Gilloise in Group E of the Europa League. Ryan Gravenberch scored his first goal for the Reds just before the break to help his side win the game at Anfield and maintain their 100% start to the competition.

