Transfer rumours and football gossip: Eddie Howe, Kalvin Phillips, Jamal Musiala, Lionel Messi

Back to Munich, and Germany midfielder Jamal Musiala is set to open talks with Bayern over a new contract amid plenty of interest from Premier League clubs. (Daily Express)

Newcastle could instead consider a shock loan move for Chelsea's Andrey Santos in January to replace Sandro Tonali, but that would need the Blues to cut short his spell with Nottingham Forest, where he has barely featured. (Daily Express)

Meanwhile, Howe's Magpies are facing a battle to sign Manchester City and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan in January because of competition from Bayern Munich. (The Sun)

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe will swiftly rule himself out of the running to become the next England manager despite the Football Association putting him on a shortlist of potential candidates to replace Gareth Southgate. (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea have reportedly thwarted Barcelona's plans to snap up young left-back Ian Maatsen on a free transfer by activating an extension to his contract. (Daily Mail)

But Blues owner Todd Boehly's chaotic transfer activity is again under fire after the agent of West Ham's Mohammed Kudus branded Chelsea's summer pursuit of the star "ridiculous". (Daily Mirror)

Jadon Sancho has been excluded from Manchester United's 2023/24 squad photo, sparking further rumours the winger has no future at Old Trafford. (The Sun)

However, the Red Devils' ins and outs could be affected by reports Sir Jim Ratcliffe's deal to take a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United may not be completed in time for the opening of the January transfer window. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are expected to take up their option to extend midfielder Hannibal Mejbri's contract. (Daily Mail)

Lionel Messi will "definitely" return to the Camp Nou for Barcelona one day, according to sporting director Deco, who is adamant the Argentine will come back to his beloved club for a farewell game. (The Sun)

Everton have been reported to the Premier League and are facing legal action for allegedly failing to pay an agent fee related to a recent international signing. (Daily Mail)

Borna Barisic's future at Rangers remains uncertain and Dinamo Zagreb could take advantage with Nottingham Forest not thought to be in for the defender. (Daily Record)

Celtic target Andriy Lunin has left the door open for a Real Madrid exit as the goalkeeper admitted he wants to ramp up his game time. (Daily Record)

Ross McCausland is set to be offered a new contract by Rangers, while ex-Gers star Alfredo Morelos faces question marks over his future at Santos after picking up a serious calf injury in training. (Scottish Sun)