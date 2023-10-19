Transfer rumours and football gossip: Victor Boniface, Kalvin Phillips, Luis Suarez

The latest rumours and gossip from Thursday's back pages, including reports of Newcastle's transfer targets.

Newcastle are reportedly interested in Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface and Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips. (The Sun) Sir Jim Ratcliffe is hoping he can to buy a minority stake in Manchester United before the January transfer window. (Daily Mirror) Senior members of Manchester United's squad have urged Jadon Sancho to apologise to Erik ten Hag. If not, it is thought he will be made available for transfer in winter window. (The Guardian) Liverpool have been closely following Napoli's Victor Osimhen, who is also wanted by Chelsea and Arsenal. (The Sun)