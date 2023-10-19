Transfer rumours and football gossip: Victor Boniface, Kalvin Phillips, Luis Suarez

The latest rumours and gossip from Thursday's back pages, including reports of Newcastle's transfer targets.
Newcastle are reportedly interested in Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface and Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips. (The Sun)
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is hoping he can to buy a minority stake in Manchester United before the January transfer window. (Daily Mirror)
Senior members of Manchester United's squad have urged Jadon Sancho to apologise to Erik ten Hag. If not, it is thought he will be made available for transfer in winter window. (The Guardian)
Liverpool have been closely following Napoli's Victor Osimhen, who is also wanted by Chelsea and Arsenal. (The Sun)
The disciplinary hearing into Everton's alleged breach of Premier League spending rules is taking place this week. (Daily Telegraph)
Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva has hinted at a 2024 return to Fluminense. (The Sun)
Gerardo Martino has confirmed he is keen on signing Luis Suarez and reuniting him with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. (The Sun)
Messi has denied rumours he will leave the MLS side after the season. (Daily Mail)
After suffering a setback on his return from injury, Chelsea captain Reece James is a major doubt to play against Arsenal. (Evening Standard)
Reports suggest Euro 2024 squad sizes will be limited to 23 players, creating a selection problem for most managers. (The Sun)
Real Madrid have signed Jose Reyes Lopez, son of the late Jose Antonio Reyes, to his first professional contract. (The Athletic)
Cameron Carter-Vickers has hinted at a potential return to the Premier League one day. (Scottish Sun)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.