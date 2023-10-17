Next England manager odds: Potter, Carsley & Howe favourites to succeed Gareth Southgate

The betting to succeed Gareth Southgate as England manager is wide open but one out-of-work boss heads the market.

Ever since his success at Brighton, Graham Potter has been touted as a future England boss and his disappointing spell at Chelsea has not convinced the bookmakers otherwise as he remains at the head of the betting to replace Gareth Southgate. The 48-year-old remains out of work following his departure from Stamford Bridge earlier this year but has reportedly not been short of offers, having been rumoured to have turned down Rangers and Lyon recently with Napoli now showing interest. Of course, current incumbent Southgate has not yet made official his leaving date, although it has been heavily rumoured he will depart his role after Euro 2024, in approximately nine months' time. And, as Alex Keble points out in his latest analysis of the England managerial situation, everything including Southgate's recent demeanour is suggesting that next summer's finals in Germany will be his curtain call. It is certainly unlikely the progressive Potter will remain unemployed that long, unless the FA has already been in conversations with him behind the scenes or launches such talks in the near future.

Next permanent England manager odds (via Skybet) Graham Potter - 7/1

Eddie Howe, Lee Carsley - 8/1

Pep Guardiola, Sarina Wiegman - 10/1

Steve Cooper, Steven Gerrard - 11/1

Mauricio Pochettino - 12/1

Thomas Tuchel - 14/1

Brendan Rodgers, Wayne Rooney - 16/1

Frank Lampard, Michael Carrick - 20/1 Odds correct 1330 BST (17/10/23)

While Potter's resume and reputation - not to mention his nationality, of course - make him the rightful favourite, it is nonetheless telling that he only heads the betting by a nose. The success the FA have enjoyed with Southgate's reign and his renaissance of the England team means they could perhaps be persuaded to again appoint from within, either from the Under-21s with Lee Carsley or Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman.

The latter would take some serious gumption on the FA's part, even in this increasingly liberal world, but they will surely never have a better female candidate than Wiegman, who led England to European Championship glory and a World Cup final. That's a step further than Southgate has managed on both counts, remember. Carsley would be a choice in the Southgate mould but whether he has the personality and man-management skills to match remains to be seen, although his efforts in guiding England's youngsters to glory this summer were incredibly impressive.

Howe about Newcastle's Eddie? If the FA are to search within the Premier League for Southgate's successor, there is one name that logically springs to mind, that of Newcastle boss Eddie Howe. The 45-year-old was fantastic as Bournemouth boss, propelling the Cherries to the most successful period in the club's history, and has proven at St James' Park that he can handle the step up to a higher-profile position and situation.

Eddie Howe seems happy - and popular - at Newcastle

But last season's top-four finish will be difficult to match or improve and despite overseeing an iconic Champions League night against Paris St-Germain, there is the suspicion the ultra-ambitious Magpies owners may eventually jettison Howe. If they do, his odds in the England market will come tumbling. But, for now, he remains the Toon Army's darling and it will take Howe to be forced out of Tyneside for him to succeed Southgate as he is surely unlikely to quit of his own accord. Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper - who's done an exceptional job at the City Ground - is an interesting pick at joint fourth favourite but surely Steven Gerrard, alongside him at 11s, can be avoided after failing at Aston Villa and heading to Saudi.

Will Three Lions look abroad again? What about a Pep talk? The underwhelming achievements of the Fabio Capello era seem to have frightened the FA off from a foreign appointment, given that Roy Hodgson and Sam Allardyce have been among the men handed the top job since. Of course, there's one man they might change tack for - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, which reflects his position as joint third favourite in the market. The 52-year-old is in his seventh year at Etihad Stadium, which is virtually the combined lengths of his spells in charge of Barcelona and Bayern Munich. He has arguably achieved everything there is to achieve in the club game, especially after finally fulfilling treble-winning City's ambition of Champions League glory.

What's left for him to do? Back to Barcelona? But that would risk ruining his legacy with his beloved brethren. Where else? His deep-seated Catalonian roots complicate matters when it comes to managing his own national side and, for the man who has done almost everything, would the chance of ending England's near 60-year wait for a major international trophy prove too tempting a challenge to turn down? Guardiola is a more appealing option - from both footballing and punting perspectives - than the next two foreign managers in the betting, new Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino and Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel. Me? As a punter, I'd probably plump for Potter with a back-up bet on Howe. But, really, surely we'd all like to see what Pep could do, wouldn't we? And if he could wave his magic wand to end those six decades of hurt.

