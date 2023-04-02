Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
New!
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Graham Potter: Sacked by Chelsea after less than seven months
Graham Potter: Chelsea sack head coach after Aston Villa defeat
By Sporting Life
20:12 · SUN April 02, 2023
Graham Potter has been sacked by Chelsea after less than seven months in charge.
More to follow...
Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link
MOST READ FOOTBALL
Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for
FREE
- No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
gift
Offers and prize draws
news
Exclusive content
Join for Free HERE
FOOTBALL TIPS