Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho next club odds: Manchester United winger 'likely' to leave in January

By Sporting Life
16:55 · TUE October 03, 2023

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is likely to leave the club in January after falling out with Erik ten Hag, according to reports.

Sky Germany have also suggested a loan move this winter is more likely than a permanent transfer.

Sancho has not featured for United after heading to social media to state he has "been a scapegoat for a long time" in August, which was in response to ten Hag stating the winger did not make the squad against Arsenal due to his "performance in training".

The 23-year-old is still favoured not to sign or agree a contract with any other club with Betfair's Sportsbook (11/10).

Jadon Sancho next club odds (via Betfair)

  • Not to sign or agree a contract with any other club - 11/10
  • Any Saudi Arabian club - 7/2
  • Borussia Dortmund - 15/2
  • Tottenham - 9/1
  • Manchester City - 9/1
  • 12/1 bar

Odds correct 1655 BST (03/10/23) - to sign for before February 2nd 2024

Any Saudi Arabian club are next in the betting, available at a price of 7/2, while a return to Borussia Dortmund is on offer at 15/2.

It is understood that the German side's head coach, Edin Terzic, is in regular contact with the England international.

Tottenham and Manchester City are both 9/1 and it is 12/1 bar.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

