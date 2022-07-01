Sporting Life
Thursday Paper Talk Ronaldo

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku, Aston Villa

By Sporting Life
12:33 · FRI October 21, 2022

The latest rumours and gossip from Friday's back pages, including the latest on the Cristiano Ronaldo saga.

Furious Erik ten Hag wants Cristiano Ronaldo out of Manchester United after sensationally axing him from his squad, with the United legend almost certainly having played his last game for the club (The Sun).

Chelsea are ready to allow Romelu Lukaku to remain on loan at Inter Milan next season before writing off millions by selling him, according to reports in Italy (The Sun).

Sports governance specialist Tony Simpson, who led the appointment of the PFA's first black chief executive, is at the centre of the Government's plans to establish an independent football regulator (Daily Mail).

Aston Villa are eyeing Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Frank after sacking head coach Steven Gerrard on Thursday night (Daily Telegraph).

Gary O'Neil insists he is content as Bournemouth caretaker boss amidst calls for him to be handed the job permanently (The Independent).

Former Rangers defender Calvin Bassey was reportedly wanted by English Premier League leaders Arsenal before his big money summer move to Ajax (Daily Record).

Crystal Palace are considering a January move for Blackburn forward Ben Brereton Diaz (The Sun).

Former Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan has said he never felt any pressure from the club to select Cristiano Ronaldo during his time at Old Trafford (The Athletic).

Naby Keita has been pictured taking part in a squad training session just one day after Liverpool beat West Ham 1-0 in their Premier League clash at Anfield (Daily Mail).

Ilkay Gundogan is a shock target for Turkish club Galatasaray, with the Germany international midfielder having less than a year left on his Manchester City contract (The Sun).

