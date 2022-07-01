Furious Erik ten Hag wants Cristiano Ronaldo out of Manchester United after sensationally axing him from his squad, with the United legend almost certainly having played his last game for the club (The Sun).

Chelsea are ready to allow Romelu Lukaku to remain on loan at Inter Milan next season before writing off millions by selling him, according to reports in Italy (The Sun).

Sports governance specialist Tony Simpson, who led the appointment of the PFA's first black chief executive, is at the centre of the Government's plans to establish an independent football regulator (Daily Mail).

Aston Villa are eyeing Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Frank after sacking head coach Steven Gerrard on Thursday night (Daily Telegraph).