Transfer rumours and football gossip: Casemiro, Graham Potter, Jadon Sancho, Kalvin Phillips

The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including Casemiro's regret over joining Manchester United.
Brazil international Casemiro has reportedly expressed regret over joining Manchester United, with the club looking at Benfica's midfield starlet Joao Neves. (Daily Mirror)
Former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter is reportedly waiting on Napoli to make an official approach for him, additionally, he is also said to be keeping an eye on the situation at Manchester United should potential new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe to decide to do away with Erik ten Hag. (The Sun)
United winger Jadon Sancho has reportedly been thrown a career lifeline from a Turkish Super Lig club ahead of the winter transfer window. (Daily Star)
Manchester City will reportedly give Kalvin Phillips a green flag to look for first team football elsewhere during the January window. (Daily Star)
Roma forward Stephan El Shaarawy has issued an emotional response to recent accusations linking him with illegal gambling activities following his last-minute winner for Jose Mourinho's side against Monza. (Daily Mail)
Luton Town will reportedly have to pay a fee of £5.5m for Ecuador midfielder Oscar Zambrano, however, LDU Quito could yet demand a higher figure. (The Sun)
