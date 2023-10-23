Transfer rumours and football gossip: Casemiro, Graham Potter, Jadon Sancho, Kalvin Phillips

Brazil international Casemiro has reportedly expressed regret over joining Manchester United, with the club looking at Benfica's midfield starlet Joao Neves. (Daily Mirror)

Former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter is reportedly waiting on Napoli to make an official approach for him, additionally, he is also said to be keeping an eye on the situation at Manchester United should potential new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe to decide to do away with Erik ten Hag. (The Sun)

United winger Jadon Sancho has reportedly been thrown a career lifeline from a Turkish Super Lig club ahead of the winter transfer window. (Daily Star)