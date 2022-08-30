The summer transfer window reaches its conclusion on Thursday night with a number of clubs still looking to do last-minute deals.

Of course, tradition dictates that we claim the window 'slams shut' when the clock strikes 11 - although we can expect a few deals to run into the early hours of Friday morning. A number of big moves involving Premier League clubs have already happened. Darwin Nunez to Liverpool, Antony to Manchester United and Alexander Isak to Newcastle being examples of the most prominent in terms of fee. United have been the window's big spenders, bringing in Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martínez and Casemiro alongside Antony to take their output to £200m.

Leeds have been involved in two big deals - although they were both for fees received. Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City and Raphinha to Barcelona bringing in around £100m. City also added the prolific Erling Haaland to their front line, and the striker has hit the ground running with six goals scored across his first four games. Chelsea's additions of Marc Cucurella and Raheem Sterling took their spending into the nine figures, but they could still be about to welcome new faces to their squad. Based on odds from Sky Bet and Betfair, we looked at some of the moves backed to happen. A note that both markets apply for players who sign before September 3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea Sky Bet odds: 4/11

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been the subject of transfer talk throughout the summer - that's despite only joining Barcelona from Arsenal in January. It appears that a move back to London is on the cards. However, it's Chelsea who have the shortest odds with the club on the hunt for a striker before the deadline. It's 2/1 that he remains a Barcelona player, but reports in Spain claim that the two clubs are closing in on an agreement. Hakim Ziyech to Ajax Sky Bet odds: 1/2

Hakim Ziyech has struggled to establish himself as a regular since making the switch from Ajax to Chelsea - and he has been backed for a return to the Dutch champions. The odds drifted on Tuesday, with 4/11 on offer from 1/5 on Monday, but Ajax remain the clear favourites with 6/4 available that he stays at his current club. Ziyech has made 84 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, scoring 14 goals and assisting a further ten. Whether any move away is permanent or on temporary terms remains to be seen. Ross Barkley to Rangers Sky Bet odds: 4/5

Ross Barkley departed Chelsea on Monday and is now a free agent. Rangers have been backed as the team to secure his signature. The midfielder was another who struggled to get regular minutes at Stamford Bridge and struggled to make the matchday squad. He spent the 20/21 campaign on-loan at Aston Villa. Barkley made 100 appearances during a four-and-a-half year spell at the club, scoring 12 goals and assisting 11. Dominic Calvert-Lewin to Newcastle Betfair odds: 5/6

While Newcastle completed the signing of Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad, Betfair still have them at an odds-on price to bring Dominic Calvert-Lewin to the club. The Everton striker is currently sidelined through injury but has proved throughout recent seasons that he can score when available. Calvert-Lewin netted five in 17 Premier League appearances in 21/22 as the Toffees secured their survival, with two of those coming in the final three games. Alongside Isak, Newcastle also added Nick Pope and Sven Botman to their squad this summer, as well as making Matt Targett's loan move from Aston Villa into a permanent one. Youri Tielemans to Arsenal Betfair odds: Evens

Arsenal were reported to be on the hunt for midfield reinforcements anyway, but news of a 'significant' injury to Mohamed Elneny may force them into a move before Thursday's deadline. Youri Tielemans has long been linked, and Betfair make it even money that he makes the switch to Arsenal this summer. The 25-year-old has been a hit since joining Leicester, scoring 24 goals and assisting 24 in 163 appearances across all competitions. The Gunners have added Fábio Vieira, Marquinhos, Matt Turner, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to their squad in this window. Cody Gakpo to Southampton Sky Bet odds: 11/10

Cody Gakpo has been linked with a number of clubs this season - Leeds and Manchester United being recent examples - but reports claim that Southampton saw a bid turned down in the days before the deadline. A bid of £21million was rejected by his current club, with odds of 8/11 that he remains in the Eredivisie after the deadline. The Saints are seeking reinforcements following a mixed start to the campaign. Ralph Hasenhüttl's side have four points on their tally after four games. Gakpo netted 12 goals (8.85 xG) in the Dutch top-flight last season, contributing a further 13 assists (8.64 xA).