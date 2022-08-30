Antony enjoyed a productive 21/22 season in the Eredivisie, scoring eight goals from 6.14 xG. He also contributed four assists from 4.41 xG.

The deal - including up front fee and potential add-ons - could reach a total of £85.5m.

The move is subject to a medical, player terms being finalised, alongside international clearance.

The 22-year-old averaged 0.94 goal involvements per Champions League game, coming from 0.61 expected goal involvements (xGI).

He is set to become United's fifth signing of the summer, joining Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martínez and Casemiro in making the switch to Old Trafford.

Antony - a Brazil international - will reunite with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, who has already raided his old club for defender Martínez.

The transfer window closes on Thursday, with United facing Leicester at Old Trafford that night, although it's reported that Antony will not be involved in the matchday squad.