Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Antony

Antony: Manchester United reach agreement to sign winger from Ajax

By Tom Carnduff
13:23 · TUE August 30, 2022

Manchester United have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Ajax to sign winger Antony.

The move is subject to a medical, player terms being finalised, alongside international clearance.

The deal - including up front fee and potential add-ons - could reach a total of £85.5m.

Antony enjoyed a productive 21/22 season in the Eredivisie, scoring eight goals from 6.14 xG. He also contributed four assists from 4.41 xG.

Antony's 21/22 stats

The 22-year-old averaged 0.94 goal involvements per Champions League game, coming from 0.61 expected goal involvements (xGI).

He is set to become United's fifth signing of the summer, joining Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martínez and Casemiro in making the switch to Old Trafford.

Antony - a Brazil international - will reunite with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, who has already raided his old club for defender Martínez.

The transfer window closes on Thursday, with United facing Leicester at Old Trafford that night, although it's reported that Antony will not be involved in the matchday squad.

Click here to visit our new fantasy football page

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS