Tottenham vs Newcastle predictions, tips, best bets and Premier League preview

In short it makes perfect sense for them to be outsiders for the visit of Newcastle . Their home record over the past 18 months is astonishing; not in a good way.

Rather than labour the point too much on Tottenham ’s struggles there is plenty on Thomas Frank’s future and whether it is now a legitimate possibility that Spurs could be relegated elsewhere on the pages of Sporting Life.

Tottenham have taken 19 points from 25 league matches at their ground. That looks unlikely to improve, although at least they now face another team in poor form.

Eddie Howe's side have won only one of their last nine in all competitions and are wedged firmly into mid-table - 10 points off the top five and exactly the same distance above the relegation zone.

So dreadful has this top-flight campaign been for both these clubs that a win for beleaguered Spurs would move them within a point of their opponents.

Ultimately though this is a game where the 1x2 holds little appeal. Instead I'll stick with backing DOMINIC SOLANKE TO SCORE ANYTIME.

It never got a fair go on Saturday thanks to the latest episode of Cristian Romero recklessness leaving Tottenham to play an hour with 10 men at Old Trafford.

Solanke will be confident of continuing his recent strong form (four goals in five matches) against a side who have conceded 10 times in their last three fixtures and at 2/1 we should back him to do so.