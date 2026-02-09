Sack race odds: Thomas Frank favourite as Tottenham dragged into relegation battle

Thomas Frank is the favourite in the next Premier League manager to leave 'sack race' after a bad weekend of results for Tottenham.
Defeat at Manchester United combined with wins for several teams below them has seen Spurs seriously enter the relegation betting for the first time this season.
They now sit 15th in the table, six points above the drop zone, and have won just once in 10 league matches.
After drifting last week, Frank has been backed into even money.
While struggling domestically, the Dane has taken Tottenham into the Champions League round of 16, the first leg of which does not take place until 10-11 March, which he will no doubt hope buys him some time.
But much could hinge on Tuesday's home match with Newcastle, after which Spurs have a 12-day break - due to being knocked out of the FA Cup by Aston Villa - before hosting bitter rivals Arsenal.
There is unlikely to be much optimism among Spurs supporters ahead of the Magpies' visit - Tottenham have lost 15 of their last 26 home league games, taking only 19 points in that time.
Next Premier League manager to leave odds (via Sky Bet)
- Thomas Frank - 1/1
- Scott Parker - 5/2
- Arne Slot - 4/1
- No manager to leave - 9/1
- Oliver Glasner - 10/1
- Fabian Hurzeler - 12/1
- Eddie Howe - 14/1
- Sean Dyche - 16/1
- Pep Guardiola - 20/1
- 25/1 bar
Odds correct at 1055 GMT (9/2/26)
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.