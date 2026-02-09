Sack race odds: Thomas Frank favourite as Tottenham dragged into relegation battle

Thomas Frank is the favourite in the next Premier League manager to leave 'sack race' after a bad weekend of results for Tottenham.

After drifting last week, Frank has been backed into even money. While struggling domestically, the Dane has taken Tottenham into the Champions League round of 16, the first leg of which does not take place until 10-11 March, which he will no doubt hope buys him some time. But much could hinge on Tuesday's home match with Newcastle, after which Spurs have a 12-day break - due to being knocked out of the FA Cup by Aston Villa - before hosting bitter rivals Arsenal. There is unlikely to be much optimism among Spurs supporters ahead of the Magpies' visit - Tottenham have lost 15 of their last 26 home league games, taking only 19 points in that time.