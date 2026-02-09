Premier League relegation odds: Could Tottenham really go down?

Tottenham have been cut in to as short as 8/1 sixth favourites to be relegated from the Premier League following a terrible weekend of results for Thomas Frank's side.
They lost at Manchester United in Saturday's early kick-off, a result in no small part due to captain Cristian Romero's reckless first-half red card.
It left them level on points with Leeds United, who impressively beat fellow relegation battlers Nottingham Forest 3-1 on Friday night.
Only three weeks ago West Ham had looked certain to join doomed duo Wolves and Burnley in being relegated to the Sky Bet Championship, but Nuno's side won away at the latter on Saturday afternoon to record their third victory in four matches.
To complete a miserable weekend for the Europa League holders, Crystal Palace ended a 12-match winless run in all competitions by winning at Brighton to move about Spurs and leave the north London club 15th in the table, six points above the drop zone.
Premier League relegation odds (via Sky Bet)
- West Ham - 2/5
- Nottm Forest - 10/3
- Leeds - 8/1
- Tottenham - 10/1
- Crystal Palace - 22/1
- Man City - 28/1
- Brighton - 28/1
- Bournemouth - 40/1
- Sunderland - 40/1
These are worrying times for Tottenham, who have spent only one season (1977/78) outside the top flight since 1950.
They have won just one of 10 and two of their last 16 league matches, with their home form the biggest threat to survival.
Spurs have lost a staggering 15 of their last 26 home league games, taking only 19 points in that time.
They host Newcastle on Tuesday, with Arsenal, Palace, Forest, Brighton, Leeds and Everton making up the rest of their home fixture list.
Should they continue to perform at the rate they have at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium over the past 18 months (0.73 points per game) it will take Frank's side on to 34 points.
That would leave them requiring six points from trips to Fulham, Liverpool, Sunderland, Wolves, Aston Villa and Chelsea to reach the much-heralded 40-point mark.
Given the recent form of Leeds, West Ham and Forest, that may not be enough.
Has a club ever been relegated with 40 points?
In the 30 Premier League seasons that have had 38 games a season, on only three occasions has a club been relegated with 40 points.
In 1996/97 Sunderland went down with 40 points, and so did Bolton the following year.
West Ham hold the unenviable record of being relegated with the most points after their 42 in 2002/03 proved insufficient.
How many points are needed to stay up?
While 40 points is seen as the landmark for mathematical safety, in 18 of the 30 38-game Premier League seasons (60%) 36 points has been enough for survival.
Odds correct at 1030 GMT (9/2/26)
