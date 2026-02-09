Premier League relegation odds: Could Tottenham really go down?

Tottenham have been cut in to as short as 8/1 sixth favourites to be relegated from the Premier League following a terrible weekend of results for Thomas Frank's side.

They lost at Manchester United in Saturday's early kick-off, a result in no small part due to captain Cristian Romero's reckless first-half red card.

Premier League relegation odds (via Sky Bet) West Ham - 2/5

Nottm Forest - 10/3

Leeds - 8/1

Tottenham - 10/1

Crystal Palace - 22/1

Man City - 28/1

Brighton - 28/1

Bournemouth - 40/1

Sunderland - 40/1

These are worrying times for Tottenham, who have spent only one season (1977/78) outside the top flight since 1950. They have won just one of 10 and two of their last 16 league matches, with their home form the biggest threat to survival. Spurs have lost a staggering 15 of their last 26 home league games, taking only 19 points in that time. Tottenham fixture list in full They host Newcastle on Tuesday, with Arsenal, Palace, Forest, Brighton, Leeds and Everton making up the rest of their home fixture list. Should they continue to perform at the rate they have at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium over the past 18 months (0.73 points per game) it will take Frank's side on to 34 points. That would leave them requiring six points from trips to Fulham, Liverpool, Sunderland, Wolves, Aston Villa and Chelsea to reach the much-heralded 40-point mark. Given the recent form of Leeds, West Ham and Forest, that may not be enough.

Has a club ever been relegated with 40 points? In the 30 Premier League seasons that have had 38 games a season, on only three occasions has a club been relegated with 40 points. In 1996/97 Sunderland went down with 40 points, and so did Bolton the following year. West Ham hold the unenviable record of being relegated with the most points after their 42 in 2002/03 proved insufficient.