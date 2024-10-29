Tottenham vs Manchester City betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Matheus Nunes to score anytime at 17/2 (General)
A 20:15 kick-off on a Wednesday for a domestic game of football? Go and get the image of a certain Premier League manager stood in front of a teal-coloured tile wall.
The pricing of this one is certainly interesting though. Tottenham made 7/5 favourites to beat Manchester City. It's fair to say, were this a league contest, the odds would be far different.
The expected rotation from both sides, particularly in the City camp, creates the uncertainty.
Perhaps Spurs sense an opportunity though. After all, they possess a manager in Ange Postecoglou who recently declared "I always win things in my second year". You don't get many better chances to beat Pep Guardiola's side.
I was hoping for slightly bigger odds on a home win given that they are the more likely of the two to put out a starting XI which closer resembles their preferred line-up.
Injury issues mean that Guardiola will be forced into fielding more youth teams players, with the experienced options potentially shifting around to accommodate others in their natural roles.
One of those is MATHEUS NUNES, who has featured in more attacking positions during the handful of appearances he's made since last summer's switch to the Etihad.
Starting out wide against Southampton last time out delivered an assist, with goals coming against Sparta Prague in the Champions League and Watford in the last round of this competition.
At 17/2, with 6/1 and above available in more places, I'll side with NUNES TO SCORE ANYTIME.
Featuring centrally against Watford saw a huge total of six shots in that contest - four of those were on target. Two efforts against Southampton failed to trouble Aaron Ramsdale.
Being a right-footed player helps the potential for goals despite his potential position on the left. Rather than hit the byline and drill a low cross in, he's more likely to cut inside and attempt the shot.
On a price play, I'll also take the 100/1 for NUNES TO SCORE 2+ GOALS in case in becomes an end-to-end contest given the changes.
There's a range of prices here but seven bookmakers showing on Oddschecker go 75/1 or above which is more than fine.
Contests against Sparta and Southampton returned three assists, so the final selection comes in the 11/2 on NUNES 1+ ASSISTS.
It feels as if the bookmakers have priced this up using his entire data from his time at City, with a more defensive midfield role delivering little in terms of attacking returns.
Yet his last three appearances when playing out on the left - excluding appearances of just a couple of minutes from the bench - have seen four assists. Six chances were created in those contests.
Postecoglou has a near-full squad to choose from. Son Heung-min remains a significant absence for Spurs though, while full-back Djed Spence, who would likely have featured here, is also sidelined.
He may opt to avoid too much rotation though given the match-up. Talented youngster Mikey Moore may be in line for another start having featured from the off in the defeat to Crystal Palace.
For City, the injury list is longer.
Guardiola can't call upon influential midfielder Rodri - who won the Ballon d'Or on Monday - while Kevin De Bruyne is also out.
Wingers Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish are unavailable with Oscar Bobb and Kyle Walker joining them on the sidelines. It could well be a youthful City outfit which features in north London.
Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Sarr, Kulusevski; Moore, Solanke, Johnson.
Manchester City XI: Ortega; Stones, Braithwaite, Ake; Lewis, O'Reilly; Savinho, McAtee, Gundogan, Nunes; Foden.
