Tottenham vs Manchester City betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

A 20:15 kick-off on a Wednesday for a domestic game of football? Go and get the image of a certain Premier League manager stood in front of a teal-coloured tile wall. The pricing of this one is certainly interesting though. Tottenham made 7/5 favourites to beat Manchester City. It's fair to say, were this a league contest, the odds would be far different. The expected rotation from both sides, particularly in the City camp, creates the uncertainty. Perhaps Spurs sense an opportunity though. After all, they possess a manager in Ange Postecoglou who recently declared "I always win things in my second year". You don't get many better chances to beat Pep Guardiola's side.

"I ALWAYS win things in my second year" 👀



Ange Postecoglou with a big statement 💥 pic.twitter.com/FEQq0dpIik — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 15, 2024

What are the best bets? I was hoping for slightly bigger odds on a home win given that they are the more likely of the two to put out a starting XI which closer resembles their preferred line-up. Injury issues mean that Guardiola will be forced into fielding more youth teams players, with the experienced options potentially shifting around to accommodate others in their natural roles. One of those is MATHEUS NUNES, who has featured in more attacking positions during the handful of appearances he's made since last summer's switch to the Etihad.

Contests against Sparta and Southampton returned three assists, so the final selection comes in the 11/2 on NUNES 1+ ASSISTS. It feels as if the bookmakers have priced this up using his entire data from his time at City, with a more defensive midfield role delivering little in terms of attacking returns. Yet his last three appearances when playing out on the left - excluding appearances of just a couple of minutes from the bench - have seen four assists. Six chances were created in those contests.

Team news

Ballon d'Or winner Rodri is still unavailable for Manchester City

Predicted line-ups Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Sarr, Kulusevski; Moore, Solanke, Johnson. Manchester City XI: Ortega; Stones, Braithwaite, Ake; Lewis, O'Reilly; Savinho, McAtee, Gundogan, Nunes; Foden.