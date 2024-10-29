Rodri lands Ballon d’Or but ‘disrespected’ Real Madrid boycott awards ceremony

Manchester City midfielder Rodri won the men’s Ballon d’Or and Barcelona playmaker Aitana Bonmati took the women’s award as a ‘disrespected’ Real Madrid boycotted the prestigious ceremony in Paris.

Rodri beat the Real Madrid trio of Vinicius Junior, Dani Carvajal and Jude Bellingham to the top honour, and that verdict from the 100-strong panel of voters led the delegation from the Spanish giants to stay at home. As a result, there was nobody on hand to collect the men’s club of the year award, Carlo Ancelotti could not accept the men’s coach of the year award, and Kylian Mbappe was not there to take his share of the Gerd Muller trophy alongside Harry Kane. Not that Rodri cared about that as recognition came for the defensive midfielder at the end of a year in which he helped Spain to glory at the Euros while also lifting the Premier League trophy for a fourth consecutive season with City.

The 28-year-old was helped on to the stage on crutches after his season-ending knee ligament injury. Speaking in Spanish, Rodri said: “I have so many things to thank people for. First of all to France Football and to UEFA for giving me this award. I would like to thank those who voted for me and put their trust in me. Today is a very special day for me and for my family, my country. “I would like to thank the most important person in the world for me, my girlfriend Laura. Today is our anniversary and without her things wouldn’t have been the same. Thank you. “Also my family, of course. The values they have taught me and all they represent in me, for having taught me the right steps to take and for helping be become the man I am... “I don’t want to forget my team-mates, I understand it is a group game. Manchester City is so special, I know I wouldn’t make this without you. For me it is the best club in the world, and thanks to them things happen much easier. “The national team and Luis (de la Fuente, coach), for trusting me for so long, I have to mention my team-mates with whom we won the Euros. This is not just for me but for Spanish football.”

Bonmati won the women’s award for a second year running as Barcelona, who lifted the Champions League trophy for a third time in four years, completed a clean sweep of the top three places, rounded out by Caroline Graham Hansen and Salma Paralluelo. Real Madrid had somewhat signalled Rodri’s success before the ceremony began as their delegation cancelled their trip to the French capital. In a statement reported by Spanish newspaper AS, the club said: “If the award criteria doesn’t give it to Vinicius as the winner, then those same criteria should point to (Dani) Carvajal as the winner. “As this was not the case, it is clear that Ballon d’Or does not respect Real Madrid. Real Madrid does not go where it is not respected.” Yet Madrid finished the night with two awards and a share of a third, and with four players in the top six in the final ranking for the men’s Ballon d’Or – Vinicius, Bellingham, Carvajal and Mbappe, who finished sixth in the voting, one place behind Rodri’s team-mate Erling Haaland. After the ceremony, a pointed social media post from Vinicius said: “I’ll do it 10 times if I have to. They’re not ready.”

Eu farei 10x se for preciso. Eles não estão preparados. — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) October 28, 2024

Mbappe and Kane shared the Gerd Muller trophy after both players finished last season with 52 goals. “Thank you to my club Bayern Munich, all my staff, team-mates, for helping me score all the goals I scored,” the England captain said. “It’s an honour to take this award from a club legend (Karl-Heinz Rummenigge), thank you very much.” There was little surprise when the Kopa Trophy – awarded to the best male player under the age of 21 – went to Barcelona’s teenage star Yamine Lamal. The forward became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the European Championships when, four days shy of his 17th birthday, he scored for Spain in their 2-1 semi-final win over France, before going on to lift the trophy. Barcelona won the women’s club of the year after beating Lyon in last season’s Women’s Champions League final for their third European title in four years. Emma Hayes was named women’s coach of the year, having collected her seventh Women’s Super League title with Chelsea before leaving to take charge of the United States and guiding them to Olympic glory in Paris. In a video message, Hayes said: “I just want to say I’m very honoured to be awarded the first Ballon d’Or for a coach of the women’s game. “It’s a very proud moment for my family, I’m very proud to be in this position and I want to say a big congratulations to all of the nominees, they are all coaches I respect hugely, and I understand how challenging our work is. I feel a little bit embarrassed because it’s a team game.” Emiliano Martinez won the Yashin Trophy as the men’s goalkeeper of the year for a second year running, having helped Argentina lift the Copa America and Aston Villa qualify for the Champions League.