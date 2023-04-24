James Cantrill has the preview and a best bet as Tottenham take on Manchester United in the battle for the Premier League's top four.
2pts Harry Kane anytime goalscorer at 7/5 (Unibet)
In the Premier League, Newcastle ran riot against Tottenham on Sunday, racing into a five goal lead within 21 minutes at St James’ Park.
Spurs lost 6-1, a result that saw interim boss Cristian Stellini move into 1/5 favourite in the sack race.
Later that afternoon, Manchester United edged past Brighton to secure a place in the FA Cup final where they will meet local rivals Manchester City.
These sides sit side-by-side in the Premier League table, but the Red Devils are six points ahead and have two games in hand.
If Spurs are going to keep their slender top four hopes alive, only three points will do on Thursday evening.
In a topsy-turvy Tottenham season, HARRY KANE has been the only constant.
England’s all-time leading goalscorer has found the net 24 times domestically, a haul overshadowed by a certain Norwegian in Manchester.
Nevertheless, Kane has already trumped his tally for last season (17), and the previous four for that matter, and looks set to run his personal best total of 30 very close.
Tottenham’s talisman has found the net seven times in his last eight appearances, and has not gone longer than two league games without a goal.
In the top flight, only Aleksandar Mitrovic (4.1) can best his shots per game average of 3.6 and Kane ranks fourth for goals per 90 (0.63).
He sits third in the all-time leading Premier League goalscoring charts with 207 goals and since breaking into the Spurs side, his worst goals per 90 average came last season (0.47).
Given Kane’s consistently clinical form, and longevity, the 7/5 about him to SCORE ANYTIME against Man Utd appeals.
The visitors' injury woes in central defence only sweetens the deal.
Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are both ruled out of this one, and with Harry Maguire out of favour, left back Luke Shaw should partner Victor Lindelof in North London.
While this partnership kept the Seagulls at bay at Wembley on Sunday, Kane is a much tougher opponent, and will fancy his chances of adding to his tally on Thursday.
Score prediction: Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)
