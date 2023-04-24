Following Tottenham's 6-1 defeat against Newcastle, interim boss Cristian Stellini has replaced Forest manager Steve Cooper at the head of the sack race.

Spurs are gradually fading further away from the top-four conversation since the Italian replaced Antonio Conte, with Champions League football in serious doubt after the manner of Sunday's defeat. Reports suggest Ryan Mason, who has been working closely with Stellini, to step in again as he did in 2021 following Jose Mourinho's departure. This result comes after defeat against Bournemouth at home, where they lost late on thanks to a Dango Ouattara winner for the Cherries.

Next Premier League manager to leave odds (via Sky Bet) Cristian Stellini - 1/5

Steve Cooper - 7/1

No manager to leave - 12/1

Javi Gracia - 14/1

Ruben Selles - 18/1

David Moyes 25/1

Gary O'Neil 33/1 Odds correct at 1345 GMT (24/04/23)

These losses have now added to the distance between themselves and the top four, with Spurs lying in fifth, six points away from Erik ten Hag's Manchester United. After a super run of form towards the business end of last season under Conte, Spurs were expected to kick on and push for a title challenge this term. That has been far from reality for them. Spurs have bounced between fourth and fifth all season, after spending the majority of the pre-World Cup phase in the top three, alongside Arsenal and Manchester City. European football is now looking under threat for them with Aston Villa and Liverpool not too far in sixth and seventh, respectively. Spurs play both Liverpool and Villa before the end of the season and United as well. How they perform in those matches will be defining in where they finish, however, it remains to be seen whether Stellini will be at the helm until the end.