Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea next manager odds: Mauricio Pochettino reportedly in advanced talks

By Sporting Life
13:26 · MON April 24, 2023

Former Tottenham and PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly close to being appointed by Chelsea, with talks said to be at an advanced stage.

The Blues' rigorous search for their next manager continues and with Julian Nagelsmann and, more recently, surprise contender Vincent Kompany emerging as candidates, it now looks as though the Argentine is the favoured choice for Todd Boehly and co.

It was widely reported on Monday that discussions are now progressing with the west Londoners and there is optimism an agreement could soon be reached.

The 51-year-old has been out of work since leaving PSG last summer, and has been in the frame for both the Spurs and Chelsea job in recent weeks.

Tottenham parted ways with manager Antonio Conte earlier in March and installed Cristian Stellini as the interim boss. Meanwhile, Chelsea opted to bring back club legend Frank Lampard in an interim capacity.

Both appointments have not worked out for the respective clubs, and now Pochettino looks to be the heavy favourite for the Blues job at 1/4.

Chelsea next manager odds* (via Sky Bet)

  • 1/4 - Mauricio Pochettino
  • 6/1 - Jose Mourinho
  • 8/1 - Vincent Kompany
  • 10/1 - Marcelo Gallardo, Julian Nagelsmann
  • 14/1 - Ange Postecoglou
  • 18/1 - Luis Enrique, Ruben Amorim
  • 22/1 - Diego Simeone, Frank Lampard, Unai Emery, Stefano Pioli

*On the first day of next season

Odds correct at 1315 BST (24/04/23)

Boehly's list is shortening with each passing week, after the club held talks with Nagelsmann as well as former Spain boss Luis Enrique. The Spaniard was touted to be favourite but has since dropped out of consideration for the top job at Stamford Bridge.

Nagelsmann had reportedly been unimpressed with the club’s courtship of other managers and wanted a more straightforward appointment.

He had not been the preferred candidate of the hierarchy during the search despite being one of the first names to be linked with the job following Graham Potter’s removal, and talks between the parties have now ended for good.

Interim boss Frank Lampard, who has lost all four matches since being appointed two weeks ago, is still expected to be in charge of the team until the end of the season.

