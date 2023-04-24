The Blues' rigorous search for their next manager continues and with Julian Nagelsmann and, more recently, surprise contender Vincent Kompany emerging as candidates, it now looks as though the Argentine is the favoured choice for Todd Boehly and co.

It was widely reported on Monday that discussions are now progressing with the west Londoners and there is optimism an agreement could soon be reached.

The 51-year-old has been out of work since leaving PSG last summer, and has been in the frame for both the Spurs and Chelsea job in recent weeks.

Tottenham parted ways with manager Antonio Conte earlier in March and installed Cristian Stellini as the interim boss. Meanwhile, Chelsea opted to bring back club legend Frank Lampard in an interim capacity.

Both appointments have not worked out for the respective clubs, and now Pochettino looks to be the heavy favourite for the Blues job at 1/4.