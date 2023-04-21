Former Manchester City defender Kompany began Friday as a 25/1 outsider for the Stamford Bridge job but has been backed in to as short as 6/1 with some firms after Chelsea were reported to have dismissed a move for ex-Bayern boss Nagelsmann.

Kompany is in his second job in management at Turf Moor, following an unsuccessful spell at Anderlecht in Belgium, and has led the club to an immediate Premier League return.

They will be crowned Sky Bet Championship winners with victory against QPR on Saturday.

Ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino remains the market leader as a heavy 1/4 favourite to take the Blues' reins.