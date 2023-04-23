Sporting Life
Manchester United celebrate their penalty shootout victory over Brighton
Manchester United set up derby FA Cup final v City with penalty shootout win over Brighton

By Sporting Life
19:49 · SUN April 23, 2023

Manchester United will face rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final after Solly March’s spot-kick miss saw Brighton suffer semi-final shoot-out heartache.

Three days on from their Europa League quarter-final exit to Sevilla, Erik ten Hag’s side found themselves in the familiar position of needing to bounce back from a humiliating loss to keep their hopes of a domestic double alive.

Brighton made United sweat as the south coast club sought to reach just their second FA Cup final, with the semi-final ending 0-0 after 120 minutes at Wembley.

The first 12 penalties of the shoot-out found the net before Albion favourite March blazed over, allowing Victor Lindelof to win it 7-6 and set-up a Wembley return against City.

FA Cup final odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Man City - 1/3
  • Man United - 9/4

Saturday, June 3 at 17:00

Odds correct at 1920 BST (23/04/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS