Tottenham take on Leicester in Saturday's late kick-off in the Premier League. Tom Carnduff has two best bets to back.

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Cristian Romero to have 1+ total shots at 21/20 (Ladbrokes, Coral) 0.75pts Cristian Romero to score anytime at 12/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Antonio Conte will have been incredibly unhappy with the way that Tottenham lost their midweek Champions League encounter against Sporting. A home contest against Leicester - bottom of the Premier League table after a very poor start - presents the perfect opportunity to bounce back with victory though. The Foxes were slightly unfortunate to lose at Chelsea, but the other results have accurately reflected their performances - a start summed up in the 5-2 hammering at Brighton last time out.

Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Saturday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Tottenham 4/9 | Draw 18/5 | Leicester 11/2

Only Bournemouth (18) have conceded more than Leicester (16) across the first six games, but that has come from a lower 11.4 xGA. Even if that's only the sixth-worst in England's top-flight, it still represents their defensive struggles at this stage. Brendan Rodgers' side had issues defending set-pieces last season, and they've carried that into the new campaign with only Crystal Palace seeing a higher xGA from set-piece situations. They've conceded three as a result of free-kicks and corners, and Spurs can exploit this given the opportunities they have created for themselves in these scenarios. There should be a mismatch in this area, with Spurs taking 33 corners across their first four home games in all competitions. They've taken at least five in each. At odds-against, or anything floating around even money, the value comes in backing CRISTIAN ROMERO TO HAVE 1+ TOTAL SHOTS in the contest. CLICK HERE to back Cristian Romero to have 1+ total shots with Sky Bet The regular reminder with bets such as this that this is just for anything classified as a shot, it doesn't even have to be on target.

Romero missed the start of the campaign through injury but has posted at least two shots in two of his three Premier League outings so far. That came against Fulham, where he won three aerial duels, and Southampton, with four won. It means that his attacking output has led to two shots on target and 0.44 xG. With those attacking numbers in mind, we're also having a smaller play on the 12/1 odds across the board for ROMERO TO SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Cristian Romero to score anytime with Sky Bet He had a shot in the 3-1 home win over the Foxes last season, missing the reverse contest at the King Power through injury. A point of interest from that January meeting is that the three centre-backs posted three shots between them, one on target, with four when the two sides last met.

Tottenham v Leicester best bets and score prediction 2pts Cristian Romero to have 1+ total shots at 21/20 (Ladbrokes, Coral)

0.75pts Cristian Romero to score anytime at 12/1 (General) Score prediction: Tottenham 3-0 Leicester (Sky Bet odds: 10/1) Odds correct at 1705 BST (15/09/22)